“I love the childlike exuberance”: Steven Alker hits hole-in-one on 15 as golf fans applaud his celebration 

Kiwi professional golfer Steven Alker is presently at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, playing in The Senior Open. He is having fun with his golf clubs on the green. Just recently, he shot a hole-in-one on 15, and the after-shot celebration won hearts.

The PGA TOUR Champions posted a video of Alker's unbelievable shot and wrote in the caption:

"Steven Alker with a hole-in-one on 15 at the #SeniorOpen"

Alker currently plays on the PGA Champions Tour and has won six titles so far. His most recent victory came in the Insperity Invitational 2023, where he defeated Steve Striker by a margin of four strokes.

However, as mentioned earlier, at present he is playing in The Senior Open and stands in the T2 rank on the leaderboard.

After his incredible ace, when PGA Tour Champions shared the video, fans jumped into the comment section and were amused to see the Kiwi golfer's childlike celebration.

A fan wrote:

"I love the childlike exuberance"

A fan shared that he watched the shot live at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course.

Another few top comments are:

joe bergan @joebergan426333 @NUCLRGOLF That has got to make your life when that happens

Analyzing Steven Alker's results and performances in 2023

The 51-year-old Kiwi professional golfer has had a prolific 2023 so far. Apart from a missed-cut performance in the PGA Championship 2023, he has finished as low as T26 in the Regions Tradition 2023.

In the 10 events he played on the Champions Tour, Steven Alker finished seven times in the top 10 on the leaderboard. He has won the Insperity Invitational 2023 and has three runner-up performances.

Steven Alker with the Insperity Invitational, 2023 (via Getty Images)

Here are the leaderboard standings of Alker in 2023:

Kaulig Companies Championship - T16

U.S. Senior Open Championship - T6

American Family Insurance Championship - T2

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - T5

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Regions Tradition - T28

Insperity Invitational - 1

Invited Celebrity Classic - T11

The Galleri Classic - 2

Chubb Classic - T8

Mitsubishi Electric Championship - T2

Who is Steven Alker? Exploring the golfer's life and career

Steven Alker at The Senior Open (via Getty Images)

Born on July 28, 1971, in Hamilton, New Zealand, Alker is a Kiwi professional who played most of his career on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Web.com Tour, the PGA Tour, and now on the PGA Champions Tour.

He has registered 17 professional wins in his career. Interestingly, as per the PGA Tour's official website, his performance on the Champions Tour has earned him over $5 million after the age of 50, which is, in fact, more than his whole PGA Tour career earnings.

Alker married Tanya Alker in 2003 and has two children with her.