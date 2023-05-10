“I'm also human” – When Max Homa opened up about wanting ‘golf dork experiences’ on the field

Max Homa had a completely different experience last year while playing at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian. The American golfer arrived in the United Kingdom to compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 16th.

Homa spoke about his experience playing on the golf course in an interview with media via Zoom, two months before the championship. He revealed that he enjoyed playing at the seaside. He said:

“The type of golf you have to play, encompasses a ton. You obviously have to hit the ball well and putt the ball well, but you need to have a creative mind and creative short game. You need to be patient. It brings out a lot in the golfer who finishes on top."

Max Homa began the 2022 Scottish Open with a round of 71. He finished 16th alongside Christiaan Benzuidenhout, Wyndham Clark, Doug Ghim, Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann, Maverick McNealy, and Jason Scrivener after playing in the second round of 71, the third round of 66, and the final round of 71.

Playing on the seaside was a memorable experience for the 38-year-old golfer. It was something he will remember forever. The Renaissance golf course is surrounded by high-quality links such as Gullane, and Luffness, which gives an incredible experience for the golfers playing on the course.

Homa went on to explain his experience as follows:

“Last year, I was obviously trying to play and win a golf tournament. But I'm also human. I want to have some human golf dork experiences. And it worked out. I played great the next day after playing North Berwick.

"Sometimes when you get that joy of doing something you wanted to do since you were a kid, that can make you find that love for golf, the invigoration that it gives you. So last year was a blast. It was really, really great golf course. And just a really fun day.”

"You could just tell how much talent is in his hands" - When Max Homa appreciated Tiger Woods

Max Homa spoke with the press about his experience playing alongside Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship in St. Andrews. Despite suffering from a leg ailment, Woods competed in the tournament.

Max Homa had this to say about the golf legend:

“Tiger didn't play great but he had a few shots that, I don't know how to explain them I guess, but you could just tell how much talent is in his hands. It was so impressive. And his grind. The story we usually tell is on 17 on Friday.

"He couldn't make the cut, and he had like an eight footer for par. To anybody in the world that meant nothing, but he called Joe LaCava to help read it and buried it. Right there it was just all those stories you hear about grinding and how much he cares about each and every shot.”

Tiger Woods is away from the golf course because of his injuries while Max Homa won the 2023 Farmer Insurance Open earlier this year, but he will miss the AT&T Bryson Nelson, which will be held on May 11-14.

