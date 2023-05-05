“This game beats you over the head so much” - Max Homa talks about his relationship with golf

Max Homa was last seen at the 2023 Zurich Classic. However, he missed the cut for the second consecutive time. He is currently set to play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Prior to the tournament, Homa spoke with reporters and shared his views on playing golf. The PGA Tour shared the video on their Twitter handle. Homa said,

"I love so much of this game and I'm obsessed with it, but when I compare it to like loving other things, it's just different. This game beats you over the head so much, it's an abusive relationship. I give it everything I possibly have and then I have days and weeks where I just feel like it hates me."

According to Max Homa, golf is like parenthood:

"It's quite similar to like the very beginning of parenthood when your kid's like a month old and he's just screaming at you and you're just loving it so much and it's not giving you anything back except literally poop. That would be how I would put golf sometimes."

Although golf is a challenging sport, Max Homa does not want to quit it. He said:

"But I wouldn't trade my job for anything in the world, so I feel very thankful. I think that like boyish love I had when I was a kid is different and I understand it for what it is a bit more."

Max Homa feels that playing the sport as a job has a funny part. He concluded by saying:

"Yeah, it's the funny part about playing a sport as your job, is it's a game, but we unfortunately complicate it so much that we consider it work at times. I think when we play out best is when we look at it as a game a bit. It's a constant, constant battle."

"I think that starts with the kids" - Max Homa speaks on growing the sport of golf

Before the Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa spoke about how to grow the game of golf. He said:

"There's a lot of talk about growing the game of golf, and I think that starts with the kids. What the First Tee is doing and the impact that they're having on the next generation of both golfers and just humans is so important."

Homa feels that Wells Fargo Championsjip is playing a big role in growing the sport:

"So the fact that Wells Fargo is playing such a big role in helping to advance that, it warms my heart to know that I am aligned with a group that shares my love for this game."

Max Homa ended the by remembering an event from his life. He explained how he learned about the 'first tee' and its impact. He said:

"I grew up at a golf course that had a junior program that thrived. And as I got older and started to learn about what the First Tee does and how it brings in kids who may not even be that interested in the game, but have diverse backgrounds that want to kind of have community."

Max Homa has missed the cut in his last two tournaments. He will be looking to perform better in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

