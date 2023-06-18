“I'm kind of a big deal”: Rory McIlroy joking with Brooks Koepka has golf fans pumped for the US Open final day

The US Open 2023 is the first major tournament since the news of the merger between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf broke. After the announcement, a lot of tension between golfers from both sides seems to have been released, including Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

A video of McIlroy and Koepka, who was sitting in his car, sharing a fist bump in the parking of the Los Angeles Country Club was shared by Sky Sports Golf's Twitter handle.

"I'm kind of a big deal," McIlroy said as the two started laughing.

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf 🗣️ "I'm kind of a big deal."



Rory McIlroy jokes with Brooks Koepka on arrival of the final day of the US Open. 🤣 🗣️ "I'm kind of a big deal." Rory McIlroy jokes with Brooks Koepka on arrival of the final day of the US Open. 🤣 https://t.co/IFTsBCEU2A

Fans react to the wholesome moment between Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka

McIlroy had been the biggest advocate for the PGA Tour. On the other hand, Brooks Koepka, despite joining LIV Golf, rarely commented in public but has played top quality golf in the past few months.

Fans were happy to see the two top golfers hitting it off again, which got them excited for the final day of US Open 2023.

Here are some of the Tweets from fans after the interaction between Koepka and McIlroy:

Romford Tipster - Betting - Football & Horse Tips @RomfordTipster @SkySportsGolf I want to see Rory bring that ruthless Brooks energy today. He’s looked so focused all week and hasn’t really engaged with anyone. That’s what he needs to do more. In the past he’s been too nice, but not this week. This is a new focused Rory and he’s going to get the job done @SkySportsGolf I want to see Rory bring that ruthless Brooks energy today. He’s looked so focused all week and hasn’t really engaged with anyone. That’s what he needs to do more. In the past he’s been too nice, but not this week. This is a new focused Rory and he’s going to get the job done

Who is leading the US Open 2023 leaderboard?

Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler have put in mesmerizing performances at the Los Angeles Country Club. After the conclusion of the first three rounds, they were at the top spot together with a par -10 score. Four time major champion, Rory McIlroy, is in hot pursuit, just one stroke behind the leaders.

Here are the top 20 players on the leaderboard of US Open 2023:

T1 - Wyndham Clark

T1 - Rickie Fowler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Scottie Scheffler

T5 - Tommy Fleetwood

T5 - Harris English

T7 - Xander Schauffele

T7 - Dustin Johnson

T9 - Ryutaro Nagano

T9 - Tom Kim

T11 - Bryson DeChambeau

T11 - Jon Rahm

T11 - Patrick Cantlay

T11 - Cameron Smith

T11 - Austin Eckroat

T11 - Min Woo Lee

T17 - Russell Henley

T17 - Hideki Matsuyama

T19 - Tyrrell Hatton

T19 - Collin Morikawa

T19 - Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 5:19 p.m with Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irish golfer will look to maximise round four and capture his second US Open title.

Poll : 0 votes