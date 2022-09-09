“I’m trying to use my mind like a muscle” – When Phil Mickelson opened up on his trick to improve focus during events

Golf is a mental game as much as it is a physical one, like any other sport in the world. Golfers must be prepared both physically and mentally to take on the challenges on the pitch. Being a championship-winning golfer, Phil Mickelson does know a thing or two about sharpening his mind for the game.

Mickelson is one of the biggest names in the golfing world. Although the 2021 PGA Tour champion is known for playing some of the most spectacular shots on the pitch, not everyone is aware of the amount of work it takes. Mickelson has made multiple runs at major titles and his sharp vision and mindset are important tools.

At 52 years of age, Phil Mickelson doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. The golfer recently bagged a hefty paycheck at the controversial LIV Golf series.

Despite being in the spotlight, Mickelson showcased a decent performance at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. While it was nowhere near his best, the golfer looked sharp despite the criticism he faced over the LIV Golf-PGA Tour debate.

Mickelson revealed that he uses a few tricks to train his mind. He spoke about his ability to focus and said that it came from training. Speaking in an interview with Inside Golf, Phil Mickelson said:

“I’m just making more and more progress just by trying to elongate my focus. I might try to play 36 or 45 holes in a day and try to focus on each shot so that when I go out and play 18, it doesn’t feel like it’s that much… I’m trying to use my mind like a muscle and just expand it.”

Phil Mickelson went on to admit that training his mind becomes difficult with the age. He continued:

“As I’ve gotten older, it’s been more difficult for me to maintain a sharp focus, a good visualization and see the shot.”

Phil Mickelson's grind has been lauded by many around the world. Mickelson’s game remains elite despite his age. It’s safe to say that fans will get to see the golfer in action for a few more years, thanks to his commitment to the sport.

Phil Mickelson becomes the world’s highest-paid golfer

Mickelson was recently suspended by the PGA Tour for a period of two years. The action was taken after Mickelson jumped ship to join the Saudi-based LIV Golf for its inaugural Invitational series. The ace golfer made his debut for the controversial series in June and reportedly bagged a hefty paycheck in the process.

Golf Channel's Brentley Romine claimed that Mickelson was paid $200 million to participate in the LIV Golf series. Reports claim that the former PGA Tour champion received almost half the amount upfront.

However, Phil Mickelson is yet to confirm the exact figure. Forbes recently listed Mickelson as the world’s highest-paid golfer claiming that he made around $138 million on the pitch alone this year.

