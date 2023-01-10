“I may have jinxed TCU” - Paige Spiranac says it’s her ‘bad’ as TCU loses College football national championship

The notorious jinx theory seems to have followed former golfer Paige Spiranac well into 2023. Spiranac, who is now a social media influencer, has more Instagram followers than even Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. However, she is still very much in touch with her athletic roots and is often seen commenting on current events in golf and other sports.

A huge football fan, she closely follows and posts about the NFL and College Football Leagues amongst others. After jokes about her jinxing NFL teams in 2022 surfaced online, it seems that the College Football League is following suit.

Spiranac recently posted a picture of herself wearing the TCU jersey before the team's final against defending champions Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, TCU lost as Georgia won the title once again.

The trend seemed oddly similar to the jinx jokes about the NFL, and Paige Spiranac herself acknowledged it with a post. She reshared her older post and wrote:

"I may have jinxed TCU. My bad"

Spiranac is a sport when it comes to taking comments and she proved it again with this new resurgence of jinx jokes.

How were jinx theories about Paige Spiranac born?

Paige Spiranac is very active on her social media pages about upcoming sporting events. She excitedly welcomed the NFL and posted regularly about the matches. That is how the jinx theory was born.

Last year, Spiranac posted pictures of herself in NFL team jerseys showing her support for the team in their upcoming match. But it so happened that every time she posted about a particular team, that team lost.

It started with the 2021 NFL runner-up Los Angeles Rams. She posted a picture showing her support and as a welcome to the NFL. Incidentally, the team lost to the Buffalo Bulls. It gave rise to jokes about her potentially jinxing the teams.

The rumors took wind after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Steelers. The joke started doing rounds on social media that Spiranac jinxed the teams. However, she took part in the joke, as she wrote on social media:

"The jinx streak is still alive. Bengals 0-1"

She even took it in her stride and posted a picture asking for applications to wear the most hated teams' jerseys.

"Currently taking applications to wear your most hated teams logo so they lose. Rams 0-1"

She wrote this after the Rams lost to the Bulls. Spiranac certainly knows how to deal with comments on social media.

