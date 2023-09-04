“I’ve always been a tough person to beat” - When Tiger Woods issued a warning to Team Europe’s young players at the 2018 Ryder Cup 

Tiger Woods once said during the 2018 Ryder Cup,

"I've always been a tough person to beat."

These words from the golfing legend suggest that he was ready to face a new generation of golfers and prove that he still had what it took to be a formidable opponent on the golf course.

Tiger Woods, a 42-year-old golfing icon with 80 PGA Tour titles to his name, issued this warning to the young players on Team Europe at the 2018 tournament. He had just made a stunning comeback by winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta, marking his first victory since 2013.

Woods made this statement during his preparations for the tournament, where he was part of Team USA. The Ryder Cup is a prestigious golf competition that pits the best American golfers against their European counterparts. In 2018, the event was held in France, and Woods was determined to make an impact.

During a press conference in the lead-up to the tournament, Tiger Woods addressed the younger European players who had never faced him when he was at the peak of his game. He acknowledged that it had been five years since his last tournament win, and during that time, rising stars like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka had emerged in the golfing world.

Tiger Woods continued, saying,

"When my game is there, I feel like I've always been a tough person to beat."

Woods's warning to Team Europe's young players came at a crucial moment in his career. His victory at the Tour Championship had signaled his return to top form, and he was eager to contribute to USA's success in the tournament. He acknowledged that his RC record was not something he enjoyed and was determined to change it.

Previews - 42nd Ryder Cup 2018

How much money are Ryder Cup competitors paid?

Ryder Cup competitors do not receive payment for playing in the tournament. They participate for pride and legacy.

In the past, some players got travel and kit allowances, but not anymore. European players get gifts from their captains, paid from the tournament pool. Team USA players get money that goes to charities, with some choosing their own foundations.

This practice started in 1999 when players questioned match profits. The PGA of America shares profits with DP World Tour, depending on where the event is held.

Overall, players and captains do not get paid for the Ryder Cup.