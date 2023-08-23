“Trashwear” – Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s $120 ‘BRY58N’ merchandise polo shirt in celebration of his 58

After smashing a score of 58 at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau registered the tied lowest round of golf ever and won his first individual title in the League.

Per NUCLR GOLF, DeChambeau has launched a 'BRY58N' merchandise collection to celebrate his score of 58 at the Old White Golf Course. The price of the polo T-shirt is set at $120, while the hooded sweatshirt is available for $45.

Fans were not happy with the design and the price of the merchandise wear witn one of them even calling it "Trashwear".

Another fan wrote that the newly released merchandise was the worst he ever saw and it would be shocking if DeChambeau sold more than three units of the collection.

A self-described huge fan of Bryson DeChambeau wrote that she is not even interested in the 'BRY58N' merchandise even remotely.

Another fan laughed off the merchandise and wrote that no one is buying it.

One of the fans felt that the merchandise will be worth its price if Bryson DeChambeau wins the Masters Tournament.

Fans were disappointed with the newly launched collection. The outrage can be seen in the comment section of the Twitter Post. Here are some top comments from the fans:

Analyzing Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the LIV Golf League

In the 2023 season of the Breakaway series, the Crushers GC captain played in eleven events. His only below-top-30 performance came at the Tucson Invitational held at the Gallery Golf Club, where he finished T44 on the leaderboard.

DeChambeau finished inside the top 10 on the leaderboard of four events, including his sensational win at the LIV Golf Greenbrier. At the Andalucia Invitational at the Real Club Valderrama, he lost to Talor Gooch by merely one stroke.

In the LIV Golf Greenbrier, he shot a final round of 58, which eventually is a tied lowest score in a round of golf, to secure his first-ever win in the League. His scorecard of 12 under 58 included 13 birdies and a bogey.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Bryson DeChambeau in the 2023 season of the LIV Golf League:

Bedminster Invitational - T18

Greenbrier Invitational - 1

London Invitational - T11

Andalucía Invitational - 2

DC Invitational - T9

Tulsa Invitational - T5

Singapore Invitational - T19

Adelaide Invitational - T26

Orlando Invitational - T16

Tucson Invitational - T44

Mayakoba Invitational - T23

The league will next travel to Rich Harvest Farms in the United States for the Chicago Invitational. The tournament is scheduled to commence on September 22. This will be the twelfth event on the league's 2023 season calendar.