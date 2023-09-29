“I've made peace” – When Mr. Ryder Cup Ian Poulter opened up on missing the event due to LIV Golf

Ian Poulter is well-known in golf for his strong commitment to the Ryder Cup. He's often called "Mr. Ryder Cup" because of his impressive history in this special golf competition. In the upcoming 2023 tournament, though, Poulter won't be competing due to his involvement in other golf events.

The Ryder Cup is a golf competition that pits the best players from Europe against those from the United States, and Poulter has been a vital part of Team Europe.

Ian Poulter recently talked about his feelings regarding the tournament. He made this statement during an interview, sharing his thoughts and emotions about missing the event.

"I've made peace," Poulter said. "I won my singles match – I'm undefeated! That was a big moment for me. As difficult as it was for Europe to lose that match, I was thinking, will I ever play another Ryder Cup match? At the age of 47 or 49, am I going to be too old? I definitely knew that going into that singles match."

The 47-year-old spoke about wondering whether he would ever play in another Cup match, especially since he is now older. Poulter is famous for his unbeaten record in singles matches during the tournament, making his absence in 2023 all the more significant for fans.

Even though Poulter won't be playing in the 2023 Ryder Cup due to his involvement with LIV Golf, he still hopes to contribute somehow to the European team. He mentioned possibly being a non-playing captain or vice-captain to support the younger players during this tournament.

"Hopefully, going forward, I can be part of a team at some stage. Maybe not playing, but if I can help to captain or vice captain – or just be there for the young guys that need a bit of support, because they're big, stressful weeks. They're very demanding," said Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter's quote reflects his acceptance of missing this year's tournament. Still, it also shows his dedication to the event and his desire to remain connected to it in some capacity. Golf enthusiasts will miss seeing him in action, but his passion for the tournament remains unwavering.

2023 Ryder Cup Trophy (Image via Getty)

2023 Ryder Cup Player Lineup

The 2023 Ryder Cup player lineup is set. Representing the American team are Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, and Rickie Fowler.

For the European team, the players are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, and Nicolai Højgaard.

Brooks Koepka, a recent addition to the LIV Golf League, will represent the American team, having earned his place through strong Major performances this year. Koepka is eager to contribute points to his team in this highly competitive event.