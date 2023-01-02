“I wanted to win the Masters” - Australian amateur Harrison Crowe has a Masters invite

Masters 2023 invitations were sent out last week, and golfers quickly shared them online with their fans. Amongst the players showing excitement for the championship was Australia’s Harrison Crowe.

The 21-year-old Australian amateur golf star received his first-ever Masters invitation this week. The golfer, who had a good 2022, is stepping into the biggest year of his career with the letter from Augusta National Golf Club. Crowe received an invite to the coveted event as a reward for winning the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

The golfer has revealed that he always dreamt of winning the Masters as an amateur. Speaking ahead of this week’s Master of the Amateurs tournament in Melbourne, Harrison Crowe said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I was actually on the way out to do some last-minute shopping, then I was heading to the beach; I saw [the invitation] on the step and said to myself, ‘Yep! I know what this is! Here we go!’ Opening it was a spine-tingler.”

He added:

"When I was in [elementary] school, I had to write a story and draw a picture about a goal in life or something I wanted to do when I grew up, and I remember I drew a picture of the green jacket and writing that I wanted to win the Masters. I would have been 10 or 11 when I did that, and it must've been on my bedroom wall for a good 10 years.”

Crowe’s invite comes after a stunning year of golf. The amateur star won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand and clinched the title at the New South Wales Open. Crowe, the reigning champion of the Master of the Amateurs tournament, also went viral in 2022.

A video of him hitting an iron shot from off the sidewalk outside a pub in St. Andrews, Scotland, onto the 18th green at the Old Course during the St. Andrews Links Trophy brought him some fame. The golfer is now set to etch his name among the elites by playing the Masters.

Harrison Crowe aims to follow his idol Adam Scott's suit at the Masters

Harrison Crowe went on to reveal his favorite memory of watching the Masters on TV in 2013. The golfer saw Adam Scott become the first Australian to win the green jacket and has been a fan ever since. He further revealed that the book on his idol Scott’s Augusta triumph, called Amen, is the only book he has ever finished reading.

He said:

“It is probably the first and only book I’ve ever read. I don't think I even read a full book at school. And in a few months, I’ll get to play a practice round with [Scott] where he [accomplished] that.”

It is pertinent to note that Crowe is set to travel to Augusta in February, months ahead of the big event. The golfer will do so to familiarize himself with the course. He will return to Australia in March to defend his New South Wales Open title.

Poll : 0 votes