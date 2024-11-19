In pictures: Behind-the-scenes photos of Nelly Korda's SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Nelly Korda was part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. The LPGA Tour pro will feature in the magazine's 2025 edition, which will be released in May next year and features various top athletes.

The NUCLR Golf shared a few images from the shoot on X with a caption:

"#PHOTOS — Behind the scenes look at world #1 @NellyKorda’s shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. @NellyLegion (Via: @SI_Swimsuit)"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ben Horton was behind the camera, and he seems to have captured perfect beach photos. Korda wore a white two-piece from Brand Vitamine A, and she looked picture-perfect against the blue sky and water. For fans who are interested in buying this, both pieces are on sale right now on revolve.com at $44 and $33 respectively.

Korda is not the first pro golfer to feature in SI's Swimsuit photoshoot, as Natalie Gulbis and Annika Sorenstam have already experienced this photoshoot in 2012.

Nelly Korda says she had an amazing experience

Nelly Korda took part in the photoshoot a couple of weeks back. She received an invitation around two months ago and she knew she would be back to the United States from the LPGA's Asian leg.

The 26-year-old golfer said she was shy at first as she had not done anything like this before. But stepping outside of her comfort zone was exciting, and she shared that she had fun as the entire crew was amazing.

"It was so cool. About probably two months ago, we got the call to do it. I knew that I was just going to be coming back from Asia. That was the original plan. And MJ Day, the editor, she was so amazing. The whole crew was so amazing," Korda said (via NBC Sports).

Nelly Korda at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Inside - Source: Getty

The 26-year-old golfer said she was not used to doing anything like that and was outside her comfort zone.

"I think that’s what’s great about these opportunities is that you do get to step outside your comfort zone and do something different. I was just really excited for the opportunity to do this. I mean, it was so cool. The whole crew was amazing. By the end of the day, I was having so much fun with them," she added.

Nelly Korda has had an incredible year both on and off the golf course. She not only featured in SI's swimsuit photoshoot but also attended the Met Gala earlier this year in New York.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner registered seven victories this season and has been named the LPGA Player of The Year. She will now compete in the CME Tour Championship this week, the last event of the LPGA Tour this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback