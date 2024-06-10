In Pictures: TaylorMade releases special US Open staff bags

The 2024 US Open will begin this week at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2 from June 13th to 16th. The US Open is one of the four Major Championships of golf and is usually held after the Masters and PGA Championship. Hence, this is a crucial week for everyone associated with the golfing industry, as the sport will receive maximum attention worldwide.

To capitalize on this, leading golf equipment manufacturing company TaylorMade has launched a new US Open-themed golf staff bag. They have always launched some new products with tournament-specific themes, especially for the Major Championships.

Hence, as the 124th US Open Championship week begins, TaylorMade launched the new staff bags with the 2024 US Open theme.

The terrain around the Pinehurst Golf Course inspires the green, sandy, and brown colors of this newly launched US Open-themed golf staff bag.

The bag also has "The First Anchor" written with a logo denoting the USGA's anchor sites. The anchor sites are the venues selected by the USGA to build continuity for its championship. This is the first national open of USGA at an Anchor site, so TaylorMade has denoted the same on their staff bag.

The field for the 2024 US Open

Here's the list of all 156 golfers competing in the 2024 US Open:

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell (a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin(a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Joey Vrzich

Tim Widing

Wells Williams (a)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

