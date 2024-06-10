In Pictures: TaylorMade releases special US Open staff bags

The 2024 US Open will begin this week at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2 from June 13th to 16th. The US Open is one of the four Major Championships of golf and is usually held after the Masters and PGA Championship. Hence, this is a crucial week for everyone associated with the golfing industry, as the sport will receive maximum attention worldwide.
To capitalize on this, leading golf equipment manufacturing company TaylorMade has launched a new US Open-themed golf staff bag. They have always launched some new products with tournament-specific themes, especially for the Major Championships.
Hence, as the 124th US Open Championship week begins, TaylorMade launched the new staff bags with the 2024 US Open theme.
The terrain around the Pinehurst Golf Course inspires the green, sandy, and brown colors of this newly launched US Open-themed golf staff bag.
The bag also has "The First Anchor" written with a logo denoting the USGA's anchor sites. The anchor sites are the venues selected by the USGA to build continuity for its championship. This is the first national open of USGA at an Anchor site, so TaylorMade has denoted the same on their staff bag.
The field for the 2024 US Open
Here's the list of all 156 golfers competing in the 2024 US Open:
- Byeong-Hun An
- Ludvig Aberg
- Sam Bairstow
- Parker Bell (a)
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Gunnar Broin(a)
- Jackson Buchanan (a)
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan
- John Chin
- Luke Clanton (a)
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James (a)
- Casey Jarvis
- Carter Jenkins
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Riki Kawamoto
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Bryan Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Ashton McCulloch (a)
- Michael McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Mac Meissner
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Omar Morales (a)
- Collin Morikawa
- Chris Naegel
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chris Petefish
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Colin Prater (a)
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Charles Reiter
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Taisei Shimizu
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Joey Vrzich
- Tim Widing
- Wells Williams (a)
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris