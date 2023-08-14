Is Charley Hull still married to Ozzie Smith? Exploring the golfer’s relationship status

English golfer Charley Hull is married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith. A rumor has been swirling around that the couple have parted ways after they removed posts of them together from social media. However, there is no confirmation from the golfer's or the MMA fighter's side.

Hull walked down the aisle with Ozzie in 2019 after dating him for a couple of years. They got engaged in 2018 and a year later tied the knot in Northamptonshire, England.

It was an intimate ceremony held at St. Mary Virgin Church in Burton Latimer, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

According to Golf Magic, Hull divorced Ozzie Smith after a few years after their marriage but refused to discuss what went wrong between them.

She was also rumored to be dating former footballer Lee Tomlin earlier this year. Some of the pictures of them playing golf together surfaced on the internet but the couple kept mum on the topic.

There is not much information available about Charley Hull's personal life as the golfer prefers to keep her romantic life under the radar. She barely talks about it in her interviews.

Ozzie Smith often accompanied her to golf tournaments while they were engaged. However, in the last few months, they were hardly seen together.

"He sacrifices loads of things for me" - When Charley Hull spoke about Ozzie Smith

In 2019, Charley Hull opened up about Ozzie in her interview with Golf Digest. Smith won the Impact Fight UK 14 super-welterweight championship in 2019, and Hull had come to England to cheer him. She skipped the Kia Classic in Carlsbad to be with Smith.

Speaking about her fiance, Hull said:

“My boyfriend had a fight, a title fight, and I went to watch him. It's not about me and my golf. He sacrifices loads of things for me and my golf. At the end of the day, it was important for him to have a life as well. I went to go and watch him do that. I took the week off and practiced really hard last week. I feel my game is getting into some good form. Just need to get my putter hot because I am hitting a lot of greens."

“I had that week off to watch him fight and he won, so I'm proud of him," she added.

Charley Hull last played at the 2023 AIG Women's Open and finished in second position with a score of under 8.

Throughout the four rounds, the English golfer has put in outstanding performances. After the third round of the Women's British Open, she even took the lead.

Hull shot 71 in the first round, 68 in the second, 68 in the third, and 73 in the final to finish second.