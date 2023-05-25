Is Jordan Spieth playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023? Golfer’s injury update explored

Jordan Spieth, the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, returns to his home state of Texas, where he will face a tough test as he recovers from a wrist injury that hampered his play at the recent PGA Championship.

Despite the risk of worsening his injury and delaying his preparation for future majors, Spieth's choice to compete in last week's event underlined his unwavering determination to achieve the coveted career Grand Slam, which includes victories in all four majors.

Spieth's unshakable passion to the sport motivated him to participate at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, despite the little time provided for sufficient rehabilitation and preparation. As the PGA Tour returns to his home state, Spieth will target a win at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I don't feel like I'm rushing things" - Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has demonstrated his prowess at the Colonial Country Club throughout his remarkable career, achieving eight top-10 results in 11 starts, a tribute to his familiarity and skill on this renowned course.

Speaking to reporters before the Charles Schwab Challenge, Speith discussed his injury and his mentality going into the tournament.

"At this point, I don't feel like I'm rushing things," said Spieth, who won the event in 2016 and finished in a share of seventh place last year.

The 29-year-old stated that he was surprised to be able to make it through the PGA Championship.

“I was pretty surprised I was able to play last week,” said Spieth, who wore medical tape on his left wrist and forearm. “I thought, if I could — if I get through four rounds and I was not going to make anything worse or jeopardize anything going forward, then I thought it would be worth it and you just never know. Turns out you can’t really kind of fake it into a major. You kind of really need to be as prepared as possible.”

Spieth disclosed that he has a moderate grade tendon sheath tear, which sheds light on the severity of his wrist issue. The American said he took the deliberate decision to skip injections for edoema and pain alleviation during his recuperation. Instead, he chose a regimen that included Advil and manual therapy techniques like ice, laser treatment, and stimulation.

“I think I’m on par with following the docs I’ve talked to, and it’s kind of a week-to-week thing because it’s something that can get worse, and if it does, I need to cut it off immediately," he said. "Ideally, I make it through this stretch, then have a little break in the summer prior to the Scottish, and that rest will probably help a lot.”

Jordan Spieth acknowledged his joy at returning to his own turf and having the ability to sleep in his own bed ahead of the forthcoming event. Reflecting on the differing environments, Jordan Spieth revealed his thoughts on the enjoyment aspect at Colonial, where he believes there is less pressure than when he participates at the Nelson.

The Charles Schwab Challenge promises to be an enthralling sight, with Jordan Spieth's presence providing an added layer of excitement and mystery. Keep an eye on the action as it unfolds at Colonial Country Club, where the unstoppable Spieth attempts to overcome his injury and continue his quest for golfing greatness.

