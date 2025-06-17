Is Jordan Spieth playing at the Travelers Championship?

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth will be making his ongoing season's 16th appearance at the upcoming PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, this week.

The final Signature event on the Tour calendar is scheduled to take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 19 to 22. The par-70 golf course is spread across 6,844 yards and brings in the second-highest attendance for a PGA Tour event after the WM Phoenix Open.

Jordan Spieth had won the Travelers Championship in 2017 after defeating Daniel Berger in a playoff. The 31-year-old will look to win the title back in Connecticut this year.

Jordan Spieth after his win at the 2017 Travelers Championship - Source: Getty

Spieth finished quite low on the leaderboard last year as he ended up in a three-way tie for 63rd place after carding a two-under final par score. Scottie Scheffler sealed the victory in 2024 after he beat Tom Kim in a one-hole playoff.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner will enter the Signature event with +4000 odds to win the title.

How has Jordan Spieth performed so far this season?

Apart from the missed cut at the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Championship, Spieth has mostly had a good enough season overall. At the recently concluded Major, the U.S Open, Jordan Spieth was in the T23rd spot after the final round. He finished in a seven-way tie for 14th at the 2025 Masters tournament.

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 U.S. OPEN in Oakmont - Source: Getty

Spieth is yet to win a title this season, and his best outcome was the solo fourth position at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also finished in T4 at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year. The 31-year-old claimed four Top 10 finishes altogether, as he finished in T7 at the Memorial Tournament and T9 at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

He has also made eight Top 25 finishes this year in total. While he was tied for 12th at the Valero Texas Open, Spieth shared the T18 position at RBC Heritage with eight other players.

Spieth started off the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he had a disappointing outcome of T69, and at the Players Championship, he finished in a solo 59th position.

With a T28 finish at the Valspar Championship, T36 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and T34 at the Truist Championship, the American golfer kept his performance steady through the season.

Jordan Spieth is currently suffering a title drought on the PGA Tour, as his last victory came in 2022, when he won the RBC Heritage after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. Though he came close to defending his title the next year, Spieth lost to Matt Fitzpatrick after a tough competition in the playoff.

