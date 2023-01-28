Is Patrick Reed part of Netflix’s golf documentary series featuring Rory McIlroy?

Patrick Reed is one of the most successful golfers in the world. The 2018 Masters winner recently landed in controversy after the American golfer allegedly threw a tee at current World No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

Reed and McIlroy have engaged in a friendly rivalry. Both golfers are playing at the ongoing Dubai Desert Classic, which began on January 26 and will continue until January 30.

The Northern Irish golfer, who is already against LIV, is slated to share the field with the tumultuous series' players. So, when Reed came to wish McIlroy well for the new year, he simply ignored him, frustrating the American. In return, Patrick walked out of there and threw a ball that was in his hand in anger.

Interestingly, Netflix recently dropped a trailer for their upcoming golf series, Full Swing, featuring the PGA Tour and LIV golfers. As the ongoing word-of-mouth battle between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players continues, fans are curious to know if Patrick Reed is part of it. However, he is not. The series features a couple of LIV Golf players, including Niemann, Johnson, Koepka, and Poulter, but not Patrick Reed.

The series also features golfers including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Mito Pereira, Brooks Koepka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann, and Ian Poulter.

Surprisingly, the series also features Rory McIlroy, who was not part of it when Netflix announced it in 2022.

Rory McIlroy on blowing off Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy's spat received mixed reactions from the fans. The golfers have since been engaged with the media to discuss the incident. Speaking of which, McIlroy said:

“I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel like - I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him. So I didn’t see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that’s what happened. And if roles were reversed and I’d have thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting a lawsuit.”

He went on to say:

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Patrick Reed also responded to McIlroy's comments and said:

“I walked over and wished Harry (McIlroy’s caddie) happy new year and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them.

"Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and decided to ignore me. He saw me and he decided not to react.

"We all know where it came from - being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees, I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him."

The Hero Abu Dhabi Desert Classic was postponed to complete its finale on Monday after heavy rainfall on Thursday.

