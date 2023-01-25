"He saw me and he decided not to react" - Patrick Reed on Rory McIlroy incident

The incident between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed is a bit of a microcosm of the entire PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. What essentially turned out to be nothing more than a snubbed handshake and a brief, calm reaction has blown over into an all-out storm.

After the incident, McIlroy said he didn't want to talk to Reed, and now the latter has responded to the whole thing.

"Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one…" "He saw me and he decided not to react. But it is one of those things. If you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one." —Patrick Reed (via @GolfMonthly)

Patrick Reed described to Golf Monthly his account of the events:

"Because of the relationship I've had with Rory - let's be honest, we've had some great battles at Augusta and other tournaments and our friendships been pretty good up until obviously joining LIV – I walked over there and wished Harry Happy New Year and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them."

He continued:

"Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman and kind of decided to ignore us. We all know where it came from, being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back."

McIlroy didn't find it very funny, but Reed said that he was acting immature:

"Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him. He saw me and he decided not to not to react. But it is one of those things. If you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one."

What started out as a relatively harmless attempt to say hello has quickly spiraled into the latest fiery feud between LIV and PGA, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed being caught right in the middle.

Why Rory McIlroy was shocked to see Patrick Reed expecting a greeting

The entire issue stems from Patrick Reed greeting Rory McIlroy, who couldn't have been bothered to even look up. From McIlroy's perspective, he was shocked to even see Reed there. McIlroy said:

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake.”

The divide between LIV and PGA has claimed a few relationships to say the least. Reed and McIlroy used to be friendly, but after everything that's gone on, McIlroy wants nothing to do with him.

Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy used to be friends

The world number one golfer has been the loudest opponent of LIV Golf since it debuted and it's no surprise he's unhappy with Reed, who's become a pretty vocal proponent of his new league.

Patrick Reed dragging Rory McIlroy into the lawsuit that is currently ongoing (that will decide if PGA Tour events have to allow LIV players to participate or not) was the final straw, so reconciliation is likely off the table.

