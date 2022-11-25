Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the Hero World Challenge?

US golfer Scottie Scheffler is the man of the hour. He burst out on the international golf scene after winning this year's Masters in just three years of turning pro. He had even reached the No. 1 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Scheffler will next be seen in action at the Hero World Challenge organized by Tiger Woods in Albany, Bahamas, from November 28 to December 4.

He will be joined by some big names such as Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and the legend himself, Tiger Woods, amongst other fantastic players.

Scheffler will be looking to put on an amazing show and emerge victorious.

Is Scottie Scheffler the new 'beard guy' after Dustin Johnson?

Scottie Scheffler at the Cadence Bank Houston Open - Round Three (Image via Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Scheffler might be planning to sport a new look for the Hero World Challenge. The ace golfer seems to have grown a beard and is being touted as the next 'beard guy'.

Performance coach Dr. Troy Van Biezen recently posted a short clip on social media where Scheffler can be seen working out. In the video, Scheffler can be seen with a full beard adorning his face.

While the post attracted mixed reactions from fans, fellow golfer Justin Thomas liked it.

Many fans couldn't help but draw similarities between Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, the golfer who defected to the controversial LIV golf series this year.

One fan wrote:

"Scottie Scheffler will officially succeed DJ (Dustin Johnson) as the Beard Guy."

claire rogers @kclairerogers on Tour Scottie Scheffler will officially succeed DJ as the Beard Guyon Tour Scottie Scheffler will officially succeed DJ as the Beard Guy™️ on Tour https://t.co/JjBb46OEBd

The fans even called Scheffler the new "beard guy." However, certainly the beard makes Scheffler look more mature and serious.

