Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2024 Zurich Classic? Golfer's availability and upcoming schedule explored

The last time Tiger Woods competed on a golf course at the 2024 Masters, he wasn't able to put up a great performance. While Woods had a decent start to the tournament, a disastrous Round 3 saw him finish 60th, which was disappointing for a golfer of his caliber.

However, his performance at the Masters also raised questions about his participation in future tournaments. Fans were keen on knowing if he will play at the 2024 Zurich Classic. The answer to this question would be no. As per the list of players and teams released by the PGA, Woods' name appears to be nowhere.

The tournament begins on April 25th and ends on April 28th. While not having Woods play is indeed a blow to those who love watching the legend play, a major reason behind his absence could be due to the injuries he has suffered over the years.

In December 2023, the 48-year-old had expressed his interest in playing a tournament at least once a month. At the time, speaking via Sky Sports, Tiger Woods said:

"Once a month seems reasonable. It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm."

While he couldn't keep up to the same, maybe from now on Woods would like to follow what he said last year. This means fans would most likely see him return at the PGA Championship in May.

Steve Stricker wanted to pair up with Tiger Woods at the 2024 Zurich Classic

An athlete's career is often marred with injuries, and sometimes these injuries take quite a toll on them. Such has been the case with golf legend Tiger Woods. Since his major accident in 2021 after which many felt he would retire, Woods instead went on a limited golfing schedule.

This schedule meant fans would not get to see him play as much as he once did. However, despite the decision from the 48-year-old, his good friend Steve Stricker was hopeful of pairing up with him at the 2024 Zurich Classic. Last month, Stricker even mentioned he would invite Woods to pair up with him.

The 57-year-old golf legend had said (via Golf Week):

“I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event. You know, I’ll see him next week at the Players, hopefully he’ll be there and I’ll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I’ll ask him."

Seeing Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker pair up would have been nostalgic for many as they were teammates during their prime years. However, since Woods won't be playing in the tournament, Stricker will now pair up with Matt Kuchar.