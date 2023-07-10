Is Tiger Woods playing in the Open 2023?

Three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods is set to miss the 151st edition of the event, which is scheduled from July 20–23, 2023. The legendary golfer has skipped all the PGA Tour and major events since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament 2023 midway.

The unavailability of Woods was confirmed by an R&A spokesman (The Open Organizers) via email. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, the spokesperson said:

"We have been advised that he won't be playing at Hoylake. We wish Tiger all the best with his recovery."

After leaving the Masters 2023 midway due to an ankle injury, Tiger Woods had to undergo a subtalar fusion procedure. The medical surgery was successful, and it was meant for his post-traumatic arthritis.

He shared the news of the successful surgery on his Twitter handle in a post.

What are the recent updates about Tiger Woods?

The 15-time major winner Tiger Woods has recently taken to his Twitter handle to clarify his stance about the recent viral talking points memo about a PGA Tour meeting.

A talking point memo about a PGA Tour board meeting during the 2022 Memorial Tournament claimed that Woods was also present and shared his thoughts on the LIV Golf rivalry then.

However, Tiger Woods denied being present at any such meeting in a tweet on his Twitter handle. Here is the tweet:

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers. In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers.

A Twitter user named TWLegion shared a post on June 5 confirming Tiger Wood's presence at Palm Beach Gardens. According to some reports, he was present at the venue to watch his son, Charlie Woods, play at a junior-level tournament.

TWLEGION @TWlegion Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) 🚨Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) https://t.co/VACXrVFAql

A look at Tiger Woods' last 10 matches on the PGA Tour

After Jack Nicklaus, if anyone has earned so much respect, it is Tiger Woods. The 47-year-old golfer has won 82 events on the PGA Tour. He has 15 major titles under his name.

But in the last few years, Woods hasn't been an active golfer on any golf circuit. Since August 2019, he has played 10 tournaments and had the worst performance of all time in his career.

Six out of his last ten events were Major tournaments. He has missed the cut in two, withdrawn in two, and barely managed to cross the cut line in two.

Woods' best performance in his last 10 events came at the Masters Tournament 2020, where he finished T38 on the leaderboard.

Here is a look at Tiger Woods' leaderboard standings in the 10 events he participated in:

April 2023: Masters Tournament - Withdrawn after making the cut February 2023: The Genesis Invitational - T45 July 2022: The Open - Missed the Cut May 2022: PGA Championship - Withdrawn April 2022: Masters Tournament - 47 November 2020: Masters Tournament - T38 October 2020: The ZOZO Championship - T72 September 2020: US Open - Missed the Cut August 2019: BMW Championship - T51 August 2019: The Northern Trust - T58

