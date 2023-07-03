"Tiger said sorry PGA Tour you're on your own" – Fans react to Tiger Woods' strong denial of leaked 'talking points memo' from PGA Tour

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is one of the biggest supporters and spokespersons for the PGA Tour since the inception of the LIV Golf. However, amid the surfacing of news of the PGA, the DP World Tour, and the PIF merger, he has been pretty much silent until now.

A 'talking points memo' of the PGA Tour's meeting before the 2022 Travelers Championship, has gone viral on the internet. It has made strong claims of Woods supporting Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner. The golfer has taken to his Twitter to deny his involvement in any of such meetings.

After Tiger Woods' tweet, fans quickly jumped in to react to his strong denial of the viral 'memo'. One fan sarcastically wrote:

"Tiger said sorry PGA Tour you’re on your own."

Fans react to Tiger Woods' tweet against the leaked 'talking points memo'

On July 3, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods took to his Twitter handle to clear his name from the viral 'talking points memo' that surfaced on the internet recently.

He wrote in his tweet that he had never seen any such document and also that he was not part of the players meeting (before the 2022 Travelers Championship). His tweet read:

"In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers."

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers.

Fans were quick enough to erupt in Woods' comments section with their opinions on his strong denial. Some fans felt that all the comments and speeches by golfers after the PGA-PIF merger were scripted. They also felt that earlier, players were in support of the PGA Tour against the LIV Golf, but that they were gradually disowning their statements after the merger news.

Here are some of the reactions from Woods' comments section:

A disappointed fan wrote that he did not believe Tiger Woods and Jay Monahan, saying that both of them deserved each other.

Héctor R Fernández🇺🇸🇵🇷✈🖤💙 @TheCCornerStore

I don't believe you or Monahan. Both of you deserve each other. @TigerWoods I guess we are supposed to believe you.

Another fan called the talking points memo a 'skit' and that Woods actually asked staff to get out of the room and turn off the cameras.

Joecattle @Joecattle101 @TigerWoods I did an actual LOL reading the talking points. Asking Jay to leave the room and to turn off the cameras in the back. Should be a SNL skit

Clayton @claytondubya @TigerWoods But you agreed with the overall sentiment correct ?

Some comments alleged the PGA Tour scripting players' remarks. Be it Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, or now Tiger Woods, everyone has been changing stances since the news of the merger surfaced.

Par Save @GimmieBirdie @TigerWoods This is still extremely embarrassing for the PGAT and its members. We have heard all of these talking points in this memo, so someone has been scripting the players. Pretty hilarious that they prepared this for TW. Almost like they have done this before 🤔

Another fan asked if Woods knew the 'memo' existed before the recent release. He further asked if the opinion is in a 'prejudicial context'.

Bykerlad66 @MickCairns4 @TigerWoods Tiger did you know it existed before the recent release? Do you have an opinion on the way they intended to use you/ your brand in such a prejudicial context?

The 'talking point memo', which has caused havoc in the golf fraternity, includes a topic that claims that the PGA Tour discussed 'explain how the LIV Golf Series is a threat to your livelihood, your business, and the game of golf as a whole'.

Here is a look at one of the pages of the memo that mentions Tiger Woods in the meeting:

via Twitter @NUCLRGOLF

Despite one month of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF merger announcement, there is no clarity on the framework of the new partnership. Players have constantly asked for transparency over the last three board meetings.

