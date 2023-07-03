Latest update on Tiger Woods' injury: Unveiling the progress and road to recovery

15-time major golfer Tiger Woods has been out of action since withdrawing from the Masters 2023 midway. Just after the tournament, the golfer went on to undergo a subtalar fusion procedure to treat his post-traumatic arthritis.

As per some of the medical experts, initially, the 47-year-old golfer was expected to be back on the golf field around mid-June. However, some felt his surgery could lead to a longer rehabilitation period that could last until mid-July.

Almost a month ago (as of writing this article), Tiger Woods was spotted at Palm Beach Gardens.

In the alleged image, Woods was wearing knee and ankle support equipment on his right leg. He was on the spot watching his son, Charlie Woods, play in some junior tournament.

TWLEGION @TWlegion Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) 🚨Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) https://t.co/VACXrVFAql

However, there are no such official updates from Woods or his team about his return to the golf course. He has maintained quite a low profile regarding his injury updates.

Only after undergoing the subtalar fusion procedure did Woods' Twitter handle update fans about his well-being and successful surgery.

Analyzing several pieces of data on the internet and Tiger Woods' social media handles, the complexity of his injury remains quite unclear. This leaves fans and experts confused about his potential return at the Open Championship 2023.

It is noteworthy that Woods has not participated in any event since leaving the Masters 2023 midway through. So he might skip the upcoming major too. Any updates on his participation will be updated if they are released.

Has Tiger Woods been active on his social media platforms?

Tiger Woods is not a very active personality on social media. Despite his inactivity, he maintains a massive following on both Instagram and Twitter; he has almost 10 million followers across both platforms.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!

However, since announcing his withdrawal from the Masters 2023, he has not shared much information about his personal life or injury update.

Other than promotional tweets for his upcoming TGL League or a new Popstroke venue, he once shared a post in memory of his father.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods If it wasn’t for my father and hundreds of thousands of others, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have stateside. Miss and love you dad. The ultimate SF operator. If it wasn’t for my father and hundreds of thousands of others, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have stateside. Miss and love you dad. The ultimate SF operator. https://t.co/eM1x7UzFI5

In one of his tweets, he appreciated a young LPGA Tour prodigy, Rose Zhang, who inspired the world after winning a tournament in her professional debut.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card! Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!

The most controversial and interesting tweet was the recent one that came on July 3. Tiger Woods took to his Twitter handle, clearing his name from the viral 'talking point memo' of a PGA Tour meeting before the 2022 Memorial Tournament.

The viral memo claimed Woods was present at the meeting and extended his support to the PGA Tour commissioner against the rivalry with LIV Golf (then).

However, he clarified that he had not come across any such memo until that day. Also, he claimed not to have been present at the meeting mentioned before the tournament.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers. In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers.

Tiger Woods' Instagram profile is like a promotional board and has very few personal posts. Most of the posts are related to his other business ventures.

