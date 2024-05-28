Is Tiger Woods playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2024? Golfer’s availability explored

The last time golf fans saw Tiger Woods compete was at the 2024 PGA Championship at The Valhalla Golf Club. At the event, Woods was not able to play to the best of his abilities and became one of the many prolific names to not make the cut.
Woods' absence since the PGA Championship has led to questions about when will he return. On social media, many wonder if they will get to see the 3-time US Open winner compete at the upcoming RBC Candian Open. The answer to this question is no.
After Tiger Woods' journey at the PGA Championship ended in a way he wouldn't have wanted, the golfer made it clear that he would return at the US Open which is set to take place on June 13. In a media interaction after the second round at The Valhalla Golf Club, Woods said:
"Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst. ... I need to clean up my rounds. But also – physically, yes, I am better than I was a month ago. I still have more ways to go, lots of improvement to go physically, and hopefully my team and I can get that done pre-Pinehurst and going into it."
Woods' statements make it clear that the next time fans will see him play will be at the 2024 US Open. This also aligns with Woods' plan of playing one tournament a month which he revealed back in 2021.
Exploring Tiger Woods' performances at the US Open
When it comes to winning the US Open on multiple occasions, Tiger Woods only falls behind greats like Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Niklaus who have won the major four times. Woods, on the other hand, is tied with Hale Irwin as they both won the US Open thrice.
Overall, Woods has always had a decent outing at this major. However, he hasn't played in the event since 2020. Here is a detailed look at Tiger Woods' performance in the US Open:
- 1995: 74-85—159 (+19), WD
- 1996: 76-69-77-72—294 (+14), tied 82nd
- 1997: 74-67-73-72—286 (+6), tied 19th
- 1998: 74-72-71-73—290 (+10), tied 18th
- 1999: 68-71-72-70—281 (+1), tied third
- 2000: 65-69-71-67—272 (-12), won
- 2001: 74-71-69-69—283 (+3), tied 12th
- 2002: 67-68-70-72—277 (-3), won
- 2003: 70-66-75-72—283 (+3), tied 20th
- 2004: 72-69-73-76—290 (+10), tied 17th
- 2005: 70-71-72-69—282 (+2), second
- 2006: 76-76—152 (+12), missed cut
- 2007: 71-74-69-72—286 (+6), tied second
- 2008: 72-68-70-73—283 (-1), won
- 2009: 74-69-68-69—280 (E), tied sixth
- 2010: 74-72-66-75—287 (+3), tied fourth
- 2011: did not play
- 2012: 69-70-75-73—287 (+7), tied 21st
- 2013: 73-70-76-74—293 (+13), tied 32nd
- 2014: did not play
- 2015: 80-76—156 (+16), missed cut
- 2016: did not play
- 2017: did not play
- 2018: 78-72—150 (+10), missed cut
- 2019: 70-72-71-69—282 (-2), tied 21st
When Woods returns to the course to compete at Pinehurst No. 2, it will be interesting to see how he performs. A lot of eyes will be on the three-time champion.
How many perfect games in MLB history have been thrown? Exploring most rare pitching achievement in baseball