Is Tiger Woods playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2024? Golfer’s availability explored

The last time golf fans saw Tiger Woods compete was at the 2024 PGA Championship at The Valhalla Golf Club. At the event, Woods was not able to play to the best of his abilities and became one of the many prolific names to not make the cut.

Woods' absence since the PGA Championship has led to questions about when will he return. On social media, many wonder if they will get to see the 3-time US Open winner compete at the upcoming RBC Candian Open. The answer to this question is no.

After Tiger Woods' journey at the PGA Championship ended in a way he wouldn't have wanted, the golfer made it clear that he would return at the US Open which is set to take place on June 13. In a media interaction after the second round at The Valhalla Golf Club, Woods said:

"Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst. ... I need to clean up my rounds. But also – physically, yes, I am better than I was a month ago. I still have more ways to go, lots of improvement to go physically, and hopefully my team and I can get that done pre-Pinehurst and going into it."

Woods' statements make it clear that the next time fans will see him play will be at the 2024 US Open. This also aligns with Woods' plan of playing one tournament a month which he revealed back in 2021.

Exploring Tiger Woods' performances at the US Open

Woods during the 2020 U.S. Open - Round Two

When it comes to winning the US Open on multiple occasions, Tiger Woods only falls behind greats like Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Jack Niklaus who have won the major four times. Woods, on the other hand, is tied with Hale Irwin as they both won the US Open thrice.

Overall, Woods has always had a decent outing at this major. However, he hasn't played in the event since 2020. Here is a detailed look at Tiger Woods' performance in the US Open:

1995: 74-85—159 (+19), WD

1996: 76-69-77-72—294 (+14), tied 82nd

1997: 74-67-73-72—286 (+6), tied 19th

1998: 74-72-71-73—290 (+10), tied 18th

1999: 68-71-72-70—281 (+1), tied third

2000: 65-69-71-67—272 (-12), won

2001: 74-71-69-69—283 (+3), tied 12th

2002: 67-68-70-72—277 (-3), won

2003: 70-66-75-72—283 (+3), tied 20th

2004: 72-69-73-76—290 (+10), tied 17th

2005: 70-71-72-69—282 (+2), second

2006: 76-76—152 (+12), missed cut

2007: 71-74-69-72—286 (+6), tied second

2008: 72-68-70-73—283 (-1), won

2009: 74-69-68-69—280 (E), tied sixth

2010: 74-72-66-75—287 (+3), tied fourth

2011: did not play

2012: 69-70-75-73—287 (+7), tied 21st

2013: 73-70-76-74—293 (+13), tied 32nd

2014: did not play

2015: 80-76—156 (+16), missed cut

2016: did not play

2017: did not play

2018: 78-72—150 (+10), missed cut

2019: 70-72-71-69—282 (-2), tied 21st

When Woods returns to the course to compete at Pinehurst No. 2, it will be interesting to see how he performs. A lot of eyes will be on the three-time champion.