English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick stunned the world with his surprise win at the 2022 US Open. He beat reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke to secure a major victory.

Recently, Matt Fitzpatrick spoke to BBC in a Christmas review about the phenomenal win. He said that the feeling of winning a major tournament was "10 million times better" than what he imagined it would be.

"It was 10 million times better than I thought it would feel after winning a major. It was so incredibly rewarding."

However, he admitted to feeling what many champions face after winning the coveted titles.

"It's very weird. I've done it and it's like 'perfect let's go and try and win more' but at the same time I've had ' well I've done it now, why do I have to do any more?',"

Fitzpatrick added that he had spoken to a few people about it and that it was a "common trait".

"I've spoken to a few people about it and it's a very common trait after they achieve success. I've always pushed myself hard, people always say you're too hard on yourself and I probably am."

He further explained how the cycle works for every athlete.

"But it's been leading up to that moment to win a major championship. The first few weeks afterwards it's like pure elation and everything is amazing and then the dust settles and you've got to get yourself up and do that all over again."

He further added that he was trying to find a balance.

"Right now I'm just trying to find that balance."

Certainly, Matt Fitzpatrick would be looking for more in the coming year.

"Sorry but complete disregard for Matt Fitzpatrick makes this event a continued farce and joke," - Ian Poulter on Fitzpatrick's BBC SPOTY snub

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Previews (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

If there was an equivalent to Grammys or Oscars for athletes, it would be the BBC SPOTY awards, especially for British athletes.

With Matt Fitzpatrick's brilliant year with a US Open win and several top-10 finishes, he rightfully deserved to be among the candidates for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. However, he was left off of it. And many have found it wrong.

Fellow British golfer Justin Rose took to social media to express his displeasure with the snub that Fitzpatrick faced. He wrote:

"One question BBC Sport and BBC SPOTY, what about Matt Fitzpatrick and his US Open Golf win this year?"

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood agreed with Rose and stood up for their fellow Englishman.

"Regardless of how BBC Sport sees it, Matt has had an unbelievable year. He knows it, we know it."

English golfer Ian Poulter criticised the BBC SPOTY awards for leaving out Fitzpatrick.

"Sorry but complete disregard for @MattFitz94 makes this event a continued farce and joke. I experienced first hand how much of a joke this was 10 years ago. Promised myself then I’d never waste time attending or watching again."

However, it is important to highlight that ahead of the ceremony, Matt Fitzpatrick was invited to the event by the officials. But he politely declined, as reported by The Telegraph.

