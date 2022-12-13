“It would have been a glorious way to go” - Colin Montgomerie says Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. However, he has been struggling lately. The 15-time major winner has consistently struggled to keep his form ever since his car crash in 2021. Woods has missed multiple events in the last two years, which has led Colin Montgomerie to think that he missed an epic chance to say goodbye to the sport.

Scottish veteran Colin Montgomerie has now come out to state that the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews was the perfect setting for a Tiger Woods goodbye. He dubbed it a “glorious way to go.” The ace golfer said that the American could’ve hung up his boots after making the cut in the first two majors of 2022.

Montgomerie was speaking on the latest episode of The Bunkered podcast when he made the statement. The Scottish golfer said that St. Andrews could’ve been the perfect setting for a Woods retirement.

He said:

“That was the time. Stand on that bridge, start waving, and everyone goes, ‘So, is that it?’ Yeah, it is. It would have been a glorious way to go. The stands were full, the world’s TV cameras—from all continents—were on him, he’s walking up there on his own, tears were in his eyes. Obviously you can’t beat that walk. I’ve done it myself. When the stands are full, you cannot beat that walk.”

It's safe to say that Montgomerie certainly wasn’t alone in thinking that St. Andrews was perfect for Woods’ farewell game. Having won two of his 15 majors at the Old Course, the American does have a good relationship with the legendary venue.

However, Woods chose against hanging up his boots just yet and Montgomerie thinks he made a mistake. Speaking on the podcast, the Scot went on to state that he doesn’t see Woods winning any more tournaments in the future.

He said:

“I can’t see that happening. I’d love it to happen because it’s great for the game. I would love him to win. But I just can’t see it happening.”

Tiger Woods has a limited schedule

Colin Montgomerie’s comments on Tiger Woods come only a day after the 46-year-old returned to semi-competition at The Match over the weekend. The legendary golfer teed up alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth in the 12-hole made-for-TV event.

Notably, the Hero World Challenge held earlier this month was set to be Woods’ big return to competition. However, the golfer, who is also the host of the event, pulled out at the last moment citing a foot injury. Staying on the sidelines of the event, Woods said that he will play a limited schedule in 2023.

Speaking to the media at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods said:

“The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it… Physically, that’s all I can do. I told you that, guys, you know, the beginning of this year, too. I mean, I don’t have much left in this leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that.”

Tiger Woods will next appear at the 2022 PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie.

