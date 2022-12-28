“It is up and down a large mountain” - Viktor Hovland says he’s ‘not a fan’ of next year’s Ryder Cup venue

Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is set to host the 2023 Ryder Cup. Ahead of the event, Viktor Hovland has now come out to slam the venue. Announcing his displeasure, the golfer stated that he was not a fan of its design.

The Norwegian golfer lashed out at the layout of the Ryder Cup host venue. Hovland pointed out that the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club sat “up and down a large mountain,” making it difficult to walk. The golfer said he was “disappointed” with the venue selection.

Hovland was discussing next year’s Ryder Cup when he slammed the venue. Speaking in an interview with Eurosport Norway, he said:

“It is a bit disappointing, I must say. I'm not a fan of the design of the track itself.”

Hovland, who played five and lost three sessions in the 2021 Ryder Cup, said that the event would be tough for players. The golfer claimed that the Italian venue would make it a demanding physical test for players who take part in all five sessions.

He added:

“It is up and down a large mountain, so it will be difficult to walk. Honestly, I think people will struggle to play 36 holes, and especially the caddies.”

Furthermore, Hovland went on to state that the course’s nature wouldn’t play to the strengths of the European team. He dismissed the home advantage that lets captain Luke Donald set up the venue to suit his players.

He said:

“I don't think it suits the Europeans very well. When you're first going to make a course for the Europeans in the Ryder Cup, it's pretty disappointing to end up with that product.”

The Norwegian didn’t pull any punches. He went on to state that he’s also not a fan of the famous seventh hole on the course. A hole that features a three-tiered green has been a talking point. Hovland slammed it as well.

He further said:

“You have a green that has three different plateaus, but they go down and away from you. You stand there with a four-iron in your hand with water to the left and a right side which is not particularly good either. I said ‘this is the worst hole I've ever played.’ I am excited about what they have done with that hole. Maybe they have blown up the whole green?”

Team Europe ready for revenge at Ryder Cup

It is pertinent to note that team Europe will come into the 2023 Ryder Cup with big hopes. The side will look to take revenge after a chastening 19-9 defeat to the United States at Wisconsin in 2021.

Viktor Hovland, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021, will be a major part of the upcoming event’s squad. Earlier, European skipper Donald had hinted at bringing in a younger team to the event. He said that the ongoing LIV feud was an "opportunity" to add newer names to the field.

Considering this, players like Hovland will have a bigger role to play in the team dynamics. Having gotten a taste of the host venue at this year’s Italian Open, Donald’s players, including Hovland, will look to make the most of the international cup.

