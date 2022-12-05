Viktor Hovland defends Hero World Challenge title, joins Tiger Woods as a repeat winner

The Hero World Challenge closed its curtains on Sunday, December 4, with Norway's Viktor Hovland clinching the title. The 25-year-old overcame a spirited challenge from world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler to defend his Hero World Challenge at Albany Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

Viktor Hovland, who carried a five-point lead in the final nine holes, survived a double bogey on the 18th hole to finish with a two-stroke victory by carding a score of 3 under 69 in the final round. He shot an overall 16 under 272 to become the first player to defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007.

“That’s pretty bad ass,” he said (via PGA Tour). “I’m just happy he (Tiger Woods) didn’t play the last two years. It’s an amazing event and to win his event obviously is very special.”

The result was the same as last year, with Hovland winning the title and Scheffler finishing runner-up. However, this year's final at the Hero World Challenge was unlike the previous year, where Hovland rallied ahead from six shots behind with a final round of 66 to edge past Scottie Scheffler. On Sunday, Hovland played consistently to maintain his lead and finished with a two-stroke victory over Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland climbs up three spots in the World Golf Rankings

Viktor Hovland entered the final round with a three-stroke buffer but was challenged on the par-5 6th hole, where Scheffler played an eagle to cut the margin to just one point.

Scheffler couldn't keep up the difference as he double-bogeyed on the 9th hole, giving Hovland a five-point lead in the second half.

Scheffler kept the pressure on by rallying for three consecutive birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes to cut the deficit by two strokes as they reached the final hole.

The tournament was geared towards excitement on the final 18th hole, where both players played a bogey.

Viktor Hovland is making things interesting. Two-shot lead, but in the water on 18.Viktor Hovland is making things interesting. https://t.co/mVgjYqPUPn

Scheffler needed a win to regain the World No. 1 spot from Rory McIlroy. However, he failed to play a birdie to keep the hopes alive for a top finish by leading to a possible playoff.

"I said earlier in the week that I don't like finishing second," said Scheffler, a runner-up in the Bahamas for the second straight year who had his third runner-up finish this year. "It's not a good feeling right now. But I'm proud of the fight."

Meanwhile, Hovland saved himself from a double bogey as he hit a significant bogey putt to clinch the title and take home $1 million.

"It's freaking nerve-racking," said Viktor Hovland. "I was leading by five I think after the turn and didn't play all that great on the back nine but it was good enough. It made it a little bit exciting I guess."

“It was a lot more stressful than it should have been,” he added.

Though the Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour, the victory pushed Hovland up three spots to World No. 9.

The 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge included 15 of the top 20 players in the world. Tournament host Tiger Woods was set to compete in the event but was forced to withdraw his name citing a foot injury.

“It's only 20 players, but it's the best 20 players in the world,” Viktor Hovland said. “You've got to play your best to win.”

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young finished third at 12 under, Xander Schauffele fourth at 11 under and Justin Thomas closed the top five at 10 under.

