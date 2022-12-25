“Whose idea was that?“ – Fans react to Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald’s Christmas skit

Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald have recreated a popular scene from the 2003 rom-com movie Love Actually.

In a video shared on the official page of the European Ryder Cup, the two golfers performed a skit where they shared their messages through cue cards.

The video started with Rory McIlroy opening the door and Luke standing in front with cue cards in his hands. In the background, a voice was heard saying:

"Who is it?"

To which Rory replied:

"It's carol singers," which was written on Luke's card.

As the video proceeded, Donald showed his cards, which said:

"With any luck, by this time next year, I will be a winning Ryder Cup captain. But for now, let me say, without hope or agenda, just because it's Christmas (and we tell the truth on Christmas)."

He added:

"To me, you are almost perfect, and the only way I could love you anymore would be if you played like this guy at the Ryder cup in Rome."

Donald showed him a picture of Jon Rahm as they burst into laughter. The golfers then hugged each other and wished each other a Merry Christmas.

Fans reacted to the sweet video in the comments section, saying:

"A new low for even Rory."

People found it a bit cringy and were not impressed with the golfers. They went on to say:

"I would rather watch LIV Golf, haha."

The golf enthusiast even asked the European Ryder Cup team to delete the video and said:

"I had to watch this through my hands from behind the sofa, and even then, also it made me wince."

Yet someone said:

"Thank goodness, they're good at golf. Who's idea was that?"

The clip has received mixed reactions from fans.

"How can we win the Ryder cup?" - Fans express their concern following Christmas skit with Rory McIlroy

The European Tour posted a Christmas video, and fans were impressed with Luke Donald's acting skills. While a few praised his acting, others talked about the LIV Golf players.

An account by the name of Psychicsteve wrote in the comments:

"How can we win the Ryder Cup, with some of the best European players in the world playing LIV? Let them play, and we might have a chance. Come on, Europe."

It is important to note that golfers who have joined the LIV Golf series were suspended from playing on the PGA Tour. However, it was recently announced that LIV players could play in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Fans believed it would be difficult for European players to win the Ryder cup as most of their top-rated players had joined the LIV Golf series.

A user commented on the video:

"Whether you like LIV or not, no DJ (Dustin Johnson), Brooks, Bryson, and some veteran Euro pick maybe, this Ryder Cup will not be the best!! That's just a fact. Especially, or Europe, Westwood, Garcia, Poulter, and Casey, a few of those guys would have been captain picks."

There are high hopes for Team USA to clinch a trophy at the upcoming Ryder Cup.

