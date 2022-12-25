Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald share hilarious Christmas message ahead of next year's Ryder Cup 

Rory McIlroy has recreated a famous scene from "Love Actually" with Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald. The Northern Irish golfer shared a video on his official Instagram page in which Donald was seen standing in front of his door with cue cards.

It was a recreation of the well-known 2003 rom-com comedy, "Love Actually," where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) proposed to Juliet (Keira Knightley) with the help of cue cards.

McIlroy and Donald shared a beautiful message on the cards. As Rory opened the door, he said:

"It's carol singers."

Next, Luke started flipping the messages written on the boards. The sweet text written on the cue cards said:

"With any luck, by this time next year, I will be a winning Ryder Cup captain."

Luke Donald had an emotional text for Rory that said:

"To me, you are almost perfect, and the only way I could love you anymore would be if you play like this guy at the Ryder Cup in Rome."

He shared a picture of a Spanish golfer, Jon Rahm, and continued with his game. In the last card, Luke wished Merry Christmas to Rory, and they both then hugged each other.

Rory was heard saying:

"I will try my best," before he greeted Luke for the festivity.

The lovely club was built in collaboration with the 2023 European Ryder Cup, and they shared it on their official Instagram page with a caption that said:

"Luke Actually"

"This is awesome" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald's Christmas Video

The golfer's skit went viral on social media, with fans constantly resharing it. Rory McIlroy shared it on his Instagram page. Likewise, Luke Donald did.

Fans poured their love into the comments section of the video by sharing greetings about the festival. One user wrote:

"This is awesome and funny, but it is only fueling my burning lust for US dominance at the Ryder Cup."

He further added:

"I am praying for a LIV Tour player has a chance at the winning putt against Rory McIlroy in the finals."

Another added:

"Fat chance, Luke! USA USA USA".

However, some fans found it cringe-worthy and said:

"Hope they get paid for doing this crap."

Another said:

"A new low for even Rory."

Yet someone jotted:

"Thank goodness they're good at golf! Whose idea was that?"

The comments continued as fans continued to express their opinions on the video.

"I had to watch this through my hands from the sofa, and even then, it made me wince."

Some were impressed with Luke's performance and said:

"Luke was dialed in looking for an Oscar. What's a performance."

Earlier this week, Rory McIlroy acted as a carol singer in a video shared by golf equipment brand TaylorMade. The video features Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, and Rory McIlroy.

TaylorMade Golf @TaylorMadeGolf Merry Christmas, from The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.Merry Christmas, from #TeamTaylorMade The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. 🎶 Merry Christmas, from #TeamTaylorMade! https://t.co/kFcKHlxPNc

In the clip, the golfers dressed in traditional attire while singing "We wish you a merry Christmas" like professional carol singers. Woods acted like a composer, while others were singers.

Poll : 0 votes