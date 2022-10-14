“It would be pretty heartbreaking if I couldn’t” – LIV golfer Cameron Smith wishes to compete in Masters at Augusta again

LIV golfer Cameron Smith has now expressed fear over being excluded from Masters events in 2023. The Open Championship winner is currently suspended from the PGA Tour for joining the lucrative LIV Golf breakaway group. Now, the Australian has stated that he would be ‘heartbroken’ if he isn’t allowed to play at the coveted events.

It is pertinent to note that Smith could qualify for the Masters, the first major of 2023, by finishing in the world's top 50 rankings. However, Official World Golf Rankings officials have been refusing to award points to LIV Series events. The lack of points for the Saudi-backed series’ players has seen them drop positions in the rankings over the past few months.

This could mean that some of the most notable golfers will be unable to qualify for the Masters being played at Augusta National in April next year.

LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago - Day Three

Addressing the same, Cameron Smith has now expressed his concern. The Australian golfer said that it would be 'heartbreaking' if his move to LIV Golf were to stand against him competing at Augusta. The golfer went on to laud the golf course and his past competitions there.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Cameron Smith said:

“I hope (I can play). Obviously, I can’t speak for them (Augusta). I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to get back there… It’s a place I love, and I’ve got a pretty good record around there, too. So, it would be pretty heartbreaking if I couldn’t get back there.”

Can Cameron Smith participate in the majors next year?

Cameron Smith sits third in the world rankings at the moment. However, he could drop off by a margin if LIV golfers continue to be excluded from the OWGR system. The golfer, who moved to the Saudi-backed series for a reported paycheck of $143 million, will still be able to qualify for the three American majors over the next five years due to exemptions earned with past major wins.

Australia's World No. 2 Smith has won the Open Championship and The Players Championship, which qualifies him for the exemptions. The LIV golfer can also play the Open Championship until he is 60, if the rules remain unchanged. It is pertinent to note that Smith is a favorite at the Masters, if he is to play. The golfer even won LIV Chicago event after joining the breakaway group, showcasing his form.

The Aussie is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the final event of the LIV Golf season. Following this, he will travel to Florida for the LIV team tournament. Smith also addressed the break he gets after the current LIV season is over. Speaking about the same, the golfer suggested that he will be returning to Australia for an extended stay.

He said:

“After Miami, I’ll probably spend another week in the US and then I’ll come down and play. I’ll basically stay through there until probably the start of February.”

It is pertinent to note that Cameron Smith recently admitted that his switch to LIV Golf was driven by the shorter season format. He said that it was a major factor along with the high prize purse that helped him make the decision. Much like other LIV golfers, Smith also faced criticism for jumping ship to join LIV from the PGA Tour.

