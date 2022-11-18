“It’s like every time he’d hit one, he wouldn’t look at it” – John Daly on the experience of playing golf with President Clinton

US golfer John Daly burst out on the scene with his surprise 1991 PGA Championship victory. He also clinched two major tournaments and was known especially for his long drive. One of the most flamboyant personalities in the circuit, Daly has had the opportunity to play golf with several US Presidents.

In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, John Daly recalled the time he played golf with the 42nd US President, Bill Clinton. He mentioned that he had played golf with Clinton when he was governor.

"It's like quick-draw, President with the golf ball. It’s like every time he’d hit one, he wouldn’t look at it. He’d already thrown another ball down."

The answer made Bensinger laugh as John Daly continued to explain:

"Yeah, I mean it was like I'm gonna build up, you know, 'You don't play anything, sir? What are you doing, man?' I mean, even if he hit a good shot, he'd throw another one down."

When Graham Bensinger asked why he would do that, Daly said it was "Mulligan". Bensinger further asked what Daly said at the time and the golfer just raised both of his hands, saying:

"What can you say? He's the president of the United States. I let him go."

However, John Daly did recall a time when he talked about it with Clinton.

"But I did. I remember saying one time, 'Are you gonna finish any of these?' He goes, 'I'm just out here having fun, I don't care.'"

Daly also revealed that Clinton carried a lot a golf balls with him.

"It’s funny, literally he’d carry a lot of golf balls in his pocket or one of his assistants would just throw it to him sometimes. They knew when he's going to hit another."

Bensinger asked whether that meant that Clinton won the round. Daly said that Clinton never really played to win but because he enjoyed the game.

"No, I don't think President Clinton ever really took golf in a manner to where he's ever gonna compete. I think he just loves the game. Loves to play it."

Who was the best President golfer according to John Daly?

George Bush Jr. (Image via The Benchwarmers)

From Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, US golfer John Daly has had the opportunity to play with multiple US Presidents. And over the course of years, he has made his own judgements regarding how well they play golf.

A strong Trump supporter, Daly believes that the former US President is an ethical golfer. He spoke about it to TMZ Sports.

"It's funny how these people say, 'does he cheat?' Well, when he goes out and plays, if he hits a bad shot, he might hit a Mulligan, but he doesn't count it when we're playing the match."

He said that Bill Clinton sometimes cheated in golf but Trump never did.

"It's just amazing that people call him a cheat in golf. You wanna call a cheat in golf? I'll tell ya, Bill Clinton, he took a Mulligan on putts, chips, when I played with him. I don't think Bill Clinton could've broken 100. At least the President, Mr. Trump, he can shoot 80. 78 to 84, probably."

In fact, according to him, Clinton "couldn't play at all." But when it came to choosing the best golfer to take charge of the Oval Office, Trump was only the second-best President golfer John Daly has played with. Trump lost out to George Bush Jr. However, Gerald Ford did take away the prize for being funny.

"As a president, I think George Bush Sr. was probably the best president golfer I ever played with and then President Trump would be the second-best. Gerald Ford wasn't very good when I played with him, but he was funny."

Well, certainly Daly has had some very elite golfing partners over the years.

