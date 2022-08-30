In pictures: Former President Bill Clinton, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, boxing great Mike Tyson and other celebrities in attendance at Serena Williams' 1R US Open win

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the US Open in style when she defeated Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3, 6-3 in front of a packed house that boasted celebrities and a former US President.

Williams, who had earlier indicated that the New York Major may be her last-ever tournament, got better as the contest progressed much to the delight of the crowd.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court as was boxing great Mike Tyson.

Don Lewis @DonLew87 Sports Legends taking in the Serena Williams match. Martina Navratilova and Mike Tyson. I wish @Martina was in the broadcast booth. She's as amazing on the mic as she was on the court. Sports Legends taking in the Serena Williams match. Martina Navratilova and Mike Tyson. I wish @Martina was in the broadcast booth. She's as amazing on the mic as she was on the court. 🎾🎤 https://t.co/a8lap8GpQl

"Sports Legends taking in the Serena Williams match. Martina Navratilova and Mike Tyson. I wish @Martina was in the broadcast booth. She's as amazing on the mic as she was on the court," a tweet read.

The illustrious audience that saw Williams overcome her first-round opponent also included former US President Bill Clinton, who was in attendance and seated next to eminent sex therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer.

Jennifer Epstein @jeneps Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth are sitting next to each other at the Serena Williams match tonight Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth are sitting next to each other at the Serena Williams match tonight https://t.co/xsPNMGmFHb

"Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth are sitting next to each other at the Serena Williams match tonight" journalist Jennifer Epstein tweeted.

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn was another sporting icon who was present at the US Open to watch the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Actors Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman were also part of the star-studded audience.

Hugh Jackman flanked by Lindsey Vonn and Deborra-Lee Furness

American rapper Queen Latifah was on hand to watch the six-time US Open champion and also narrated the "Queen of Queen's" tribute as part of a US Open video.

Alan Da Costa @Alandacosta1231 Hugh jackman, bella hadid, mike tyson, spike lee, laverne cox, bill clinton, anna wintour, bryn brothers, gladys knight, beyonce, queen latifah and lindsey vonn were some of the celebrities watching Serena Williams tonight Hugh jackman, bella hadid, mike tyson, spike lee, laverne cox, bill clinton, anna wintour, bryn brothers, gladys knight, beyonce, queen latifah and lindsey vonn were some of the celebrities watching Serena Williams tonight

"Hugh Jackman, Bella Hadid, Mike Tyson, Spike Lee, Laverne Cox, Bill Clinton, Anna Wintour, Bryan Brothers, Gladys Knight, Beyonce, Queen Latifah and Lindsey Vonn were some of the celebrities watching Serena Williams tonight," one fan noted.

Road ahead for Serena Williams at 2022 US Open

Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams has a tough road ahead after getting past Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open. The American will take on second-seed Annett Kontaveit in the second round after the Estonian cruised past Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0.

The six-time US Open champion lost to Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon after a 12-month hiatus.

A win against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the Canadian Masters was followed by a loss against 2021 US champion Emma Raducanu.

Williams greeted by her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Williams is one title adrift of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles despite having reached four Grand Slam finals since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

Though her victory against sister Venus Williams in the 2017 final Down Under placed her within striking distance of Margaret Court's tally, the 40-year-old has not managed to win a Grand Slam since then.

