Watch: George Bush hilariously acknowledges Reilly Opelka's height ahead of the Dallas Open final

Former US President George W. Bush hilariously acknowledged Reilly Opelka's height ahead of Sunday's Dallas Open final. Opelka is the joint-tallest tennis player of all time, standing at a whopping 211 cm (6'11"). He shares this record with Ivo Karlovic.

Bush performed the coin toss ahead of the final, with Opelka and Brooksby standing by the net. After the toss, the former US President used his arm to reach up to the top of Opelka's head, showing his amazement at the 24-year-old's extraordinary height.

The lanky American could not help but cheekily grin at the situation, after which Bush patted him on the stomach.

George W. Bush himself stands at an impressive 182 cm (5'11.5"), but as seen in the clip, it pales in comparison to Opelka.

"I really had to play my best tennis to get by, and I barely did" - Reilly Opelka after winning the Dallas Open.

Reilly Opelka clinched his third career title on Sunday after beating Jenson Brooksby 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in the final of the 2022 Dallas Open. Interestingly, this was also the 24-year-old's third title on American soil; he triumphed at the New York Open in 2019 and the Delray Beach Open in 2020.

In the final, the big-serving American produced a serving masterclass, not losing his serve to his younger counterpart throughout the fixture. This statistic is particularly impressive given Brooksby has fast established himself as one of the most promising counterpunching players on tour.

During the presentation ceremony, Reilly Opelka heaped praise on Brooksby, pointing out how the 21-year-old pushed him hard throughout the match.

“I thought I played very well under pressure, especially against a great player like Jenson. He makes you very uncomfortable and he took me out of my comfort zone a lot of the match today," Reilly Opelka said during the trophy ceremony. "I really had to play my best tennis to get by and I barely did.”

More impressively, Opelka did not lose his serve throughout the tournament even though he faced the likes of Adrian Mannarino and John Isner. The World No. 20 played 46 service games and won each of them.

Elaborating on his majestic serve, Opelka explained how there is more to a good serve than just hitting your spots. He reckons it is equally vital to outthink your opponent before landing your serve.

“It’s one thing to serve well and have a nice motion, hit your spots and be accurate. But guys guess, so you have to be a pitcher. You have to be thinking a lot," Reilly Opelka said. "If they guess right, you’re in trouble, so you have to think, 'Where might he be leaning? What patterns have I been giving him? How do I go against the grain here?' There’s more to it than just having a good serve."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala