“It's really that back nine you need to take advantage of” - McIlroy surges up RBC Canadian Open leaderboard, sets sights on remarkable three-peat

Rory McIlroy, who has won the last two RBC Canadian Open titles, is attempting a third consecutive victory at the tournament. With a score of under 12, the Northern Irish golfer has jumped 10 places after the third round and is now tied for second place with Andrew Novak, Harry Higgs, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Mark Hubbard.

McIlroy had two bogey-free rounds and was two shots behind Saturday round leader C.T. Pan. Speaking about his game, the current World No.3 said:

“It was sort of one of those days where, yeah, conditions were better, a little warmer, and the golf course played shorter. With the rain yesterday it was still quite receptive. So, yeah, it was prime for scoring. It's really that back nine you need to take advantage of. But it was nice to sort of have what I felt was a cushion after playing the front nine so well.”

Rory McIlroy started the third round with a birdie on the eighth hole. He again sank a birdie on the first hole of the back nine and made four birdies. He finished with 5-under 67 to wrap up in second position at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

"Give the man honorary citizenship"- Fans after Rory McIlroy's incredible performance at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy received loud praise from fans on the Toronto field when he entered the golf course. People were cheering loudly for him. The PGA Tour shared a video on their social media account with a caption saying:

"Saturday scenes @Rory McIlroy will never forget @RBCCanadianOpen."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Rory should be given honorary citizenship. One wrote:

"Give the man honorary citizenship."

Fans comment on Rory McIlroy's perforamance

While another added:

"Rory let's go. I support you."

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the first hole of the RBC Canadian Open in the opening round. He made another bogey on the fourth hole before making birdie on the fifth.

He finished with a score of 71 after making two birdies and three bogeys on the front nine holes and three birdies and one bogey on the back nine holes on Thursday.

McIlroy finished second after making five birdies in the second round and six birdies in the third round.

RBC Canadian Open Round 3 leaderboard

After the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, C.T. Pan sat at the top of the leaderboard, with a score of -14. He played three rounds of 70-66-66 to secure the lead.

McIlroy settled in the second position six-way-way tie followed by Aaron Rai and Nick Taylor, who tied up at eighth place, with a score of -11.

Corey Conners slipped down eight positions to finish with a score of -10 in tenth place, while Brandon Wu finished in a two-way tie alongside Jonathan Bryd at 11th place.

Tyrrell Hatton finished in a three-way tie alongside Doug Ghim and Nate Lashley and Chesson Hadley finished at 16th place alongside Adam Hadwin, Carl Yuan, and Harrison Endycott.

