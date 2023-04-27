“It’s starting to feel real now” - Lilia Vu is soaking in her maiden major win ahead of JM Eagle LA Championship

Lilia Vu has already traveled to California, her homeland, to take part in the JM Eagle LA Championship. Now, however, she is realizing that her recent victory in the Chevron Championship is completely real. On Tuesday in a press interview from Wilshire Country Club in Hollywood, where the JM Eagle LA Championship will take place, Vu said:

“It’s starting to feel real now, but, waking up on Monday…, it just didn´t feel real. I felt like I was dreaming, because I had a pretty tough weekend, and I didn’t really feel like I was in the tournament until, basically, 17, 18 (hole) happened, and then I was back in it again. So, yeah, I just couldn’t believe it, to be honest”, Lilia Vu said

LPGA @LPGA



Insights by #LPGAStats The first 2x Tour winner of the season, Lilia Vu is off to a hot start in 2023Insights by @KPMGGolf The first 2x Tour winner of the season, Lilia Vu is off to a hot start in 2023 🔥Insights by @KPMGGolf | #LPGAStats https://t.co/Q69A9ujtMR

Lilia Vu also spoke about how sentimental it is for her to return to the Wilshire Country Club course. Vu is a UCLA graduate student. As part of the university's golf team, Vu trained and played in Wilshire every Wednesday during her time as a student.

“It's just very nostalgic to be in the area. It feels like home, so it's kind of nice to come back after Chevron and be here, somewhere that I know that family and friends are going to come out this weekend, too,” Vu said in the previously quoted interview.

“There´s really no golf course like Wilshire. I don’t think you can really compare it to anything in my opinionebecause they're just so different from the typical cool surrounding LA courses around here. It’s not easy, and putting it’s going to be difficult. I think it's going to be difficult for everybody. If you want to drive it well off the tee, you want to keep it below the PIN. I think it’s going to be pretty difficult, and fun, though,” she added.

What to expect from Lilia Vu at the LA Championship

Clearly, it will be a high-level tournament, as all the winners of this season's tournaments will be present. They are Lilia Vu (4), Brooke Henderson (8), Jin Young Ko (3), Celine Boutier (9), Ruoning Yin (30) and Grace Kim (82).

Also present in Hollywood will be eight players from the Top 10 and 17 from the Top 20 of the Rolex Rankings. In addition to those already mentioned, players such as Nelly Korda (1), Minjee Lee (6), Atthaya Thitikul (5), Hyo-Joo Kim (9), Georgia Hall (10), Nasa Hataoka (13), Danielle Kang (14), Leona Maguire (15), Charley Hull (16), Xiyu Lin (17), Ashleigh Buhai (18), Ayaka Furue (19) and Jennifer Kupcho (20), will be fighting for the championship trophy.

Obviously, Lilia Vu is one of the favorites, but she is not the only one. She won't have it easy, even with her knowledge of Wilshire Country Club. However, playing in front of her home crowd may prove to be the ultimate impulse to, once again, fight for the title.

