Jackson Koivun looks to follow in Luke Clanton's footsteps, makes cut at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jackson Koivun, the star of Auburn University's golf team, is now one point away from earning his PGA Tour card through PGA Tour University after making the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. PGA Tour University allows for the top college players to earn a PGA Tour card without having to leave college.

PGATOUR.com's Paul Hodowanic detailed on X what Koivun needs to do in order to get his Tour card this weekend.

"Jackson Koivun has finished at even-par, will make the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and earn his 19th PGA TOUR U Accelerated point. Can get the clinching 20th point with a top-10 this weekend and earn his card. Koivun has said he would defer membership until 2026," Hodowanic's X post reads.

This comes only a week after Florida State Unviersity golf star Luke Clanton earned his Tour membership through PGA Tour University at least week's Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Clanton finished last week's tournament tied for 18th place at 12 under par, shooting under par in all four rounds, with his best round being a five-under-par 66 on the second day of the tournament.

Clanton at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via Getty)

Clanton has had a bevy of strong showings on the PGA Tour as an amatuer, finishing tied for second at the 2024 John Deere Classic, finishing fifth at the 2024 Wyndham Championship and tied for second at the 2024 RSM Classic. In 2025, he finished tied for 15th at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Jackson Koivun aims for strong finish at the Arnold Palmer

With a top-ten finish this weekend, Koivun would earn his PGA Tour card at only 19 years of age. The only amatuer in the field, Koivun is currently at even par heading into the weekend, shooting an even-par 72 in each of his first two rounds. He's eight shots behind the leader, Shane Lowry.

Koivun at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship (via Getty)

Koivun had a remarkable 2024 campaign with the Auburn Tigers, earning 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year honors, SEC Player of the Year honors, the Ben Hogan Award, the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award, as well as the Jack Nicklaus Award. He won the SEC Championship but finished in second place at the NCAA Men's Individual Championship.

Koivun played in two PGA Tour events in 2024, making the cut at the Memorial Tournament at the iconic Muirfield Village Golf Club and finishing 52nd. He missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, despite shooting an even-par 72 in each of the first two rounds.

Koivun has made the cut at both of the PGA Tour events he's played in in 2025. He finished tied for 56th at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and is currently at T19 at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

