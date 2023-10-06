Jason Dufner net worth: How much has the golfer earned in his career?

American golfer Jason Dufner has an estimated net worth of $14 million. The 46-year-old has made a name for himself in his career spanning over two decades.

He has an impressive record of eight professional tournament wins, with five coming on the PGA Tour. One of the most significant paychecks in his career came in 2013 when he clinched the PGA Championship.

Dufner managed to secure $1.8 million in prize money with that win. He has won more than $29 million in earnings by playing golf.

Dufner has boosted his net worth through lucrative endorsement deals. His endorsements include well-known brands like Cobra Golf, Dude Wipes, Union Home Mortgage, and Vineyard Vines.

Dufner is also known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2014, he established the Jason Dufner Charitable Foundation to eradicate child hunger in Alabama.

When it comes to automobiles, Dufner's collection includes standout vehicles such as a Dodge Challenger and a Cadillac Escalade.

A look into Jason Dufner’s year-wise earnings

Jason Dufner looks on from the second green during the third round of the 2012 Masters Tournament

2004

On Course: $317,770.

Off Course: N/A.

2006

On Course: $29,459.

Off Course: N/A.

2007

On Course: $560,012.

Off Course: N/A.

2008

On Course: $292,479.

Off Course: $25,000.

2009

On Course: $2,190,792.

Off Course: $45,000.

2010

On Course: $1,121,695.

Off Course: N/A.

2011

On Course: $3,164,127.

Off Course: $181,667.

2012

On Course: $5,443,334.

Off Course: $759,000.

2013

On Course: $3,085,727.

Off Course: N/A.

2013-2014

On Course: $1,611,992.

Off Course: $494,333.

2014-2015

On Course: $944,496.

Off Course: N/A.

2015-2016

On Course: $2,816,883.

Off Course: $443,750.

2016-2017

On Course: $3,116,145.

Off Course: $82,500.

2017-2018

On Course: $992,138.

Off Course: $77,500.

2018-2019

On Course: $926,391.

Off Course: N/A.

2019-2020

On Course: $306,762.

Off Course: N/A.

2020-2021

On Course: $505,341.

Off Course: N/A.

2021-2022

On Course: $118,175.

Off Course: N/A.

2022-2023

On Course: $222,996.

Off Course: N/A.

Total

On Course: $26,920,202.

Off Course: $2,108,750.

Grand Total: $29,028,952.