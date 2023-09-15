PUBG Mobile x Dodge collaboration: Car skins, redemption process, and more

In the last few years, PUBG Mobile has grown in stature and placed itself among the most-played Battle Royale mobile games. With an ever-increasing userbase, the game requires to live up to the expectations. Hence, Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games introduce several new events that stem from the title's collaboration with major brands from diverse fields.

The recent collaboration with automobile giants, Dodge, is the second collaboration with the brand within 12 months. While the first collaboration was massively successful, the return of the Dodge machines has already created a great deal of buzz amongst users and lovers of the title.

Everything players need to know about the new Unleashed Muscle Dodge collab event in PUBG Mobile

American performance vehicle brand, Dodge, has cruised its way into PUBG Mobile, and gamers worldwide can now obtain exclusive vehicle skins to enhance the quality of their in-game inventory. These cosmetics are available in the new Unleashed Muscle Dodge event, which is scheduled to continue until November 6, 2023, 23:59 am (UTC +0).

Furthermore, they are available in unique variants and colors that can be redeemed by spending UC. While one spin costs 60 UC, a series of 10 spins costs 600 UC. However, the first spin every day will only cost 10 UC.

Here's a look at the supercars included in the Unleashed Muscle Dodge event in PUBG Mobile:

Set 1

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat - Blaze

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat - Lime

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak - Hellfire

Set 2

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat - Tuscan Torque

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat - Fuchsia

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat JailBreak - Violet Venom

Set 3

Dodge Hornet GLH - Redline

Dodge Hornet GLH - Sunburst

Dodge Hornet GLH - Scarlet Sting

While the first two cars in all three sets can be obtained by opening crates, collecting the third car (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak - Hellfire, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat JailBreak - Violet Venom, and Dodge Hornet GLH - Scarlet Sting) can be tough.

Players will need upgrade sprays (available in the event shop) as well as the skins of the two other cars available in the set. Hence, the craze for the third car in every set is the most.

The first consecutive 10 draw guarantees an epic quality finish. However, it does not guarantee obtaining a Dodge car skin. Securing a car's skin depends entirely on luck. For this reason, users will likely have to spend a lot of UC to get the collaboration Dodge vehicle skins in PUBG Mobile.

Players can also earn them by exchanging Dodge coins that they will get from the spins. Furthermore, they can also get upgrade sprays, helmet skin, M16A4 skin, parachute skin, and other cosmetics.

While many popular YouTubers have already got hold of the car skins, the developers will be hoping that many more will follow suit.