BGMI x Aston Martin collab event: All rewards, redemption process, and more

Following the massive success of its collaboration with Bugatti, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) recently decided to partner with another supercar giant in the form of Aston Martin. To mark the occasion, a new themed event was released in the battle royale game. It arrived weeks after it was introduced in PUBG Mobile.

The Aston Martin Speed Drift event features many attractive vehicle skins as rewards, leaving the entire BGMI community buzzing with excitement.

Everything you need to know about the new Aston Martin Speed Drift collab event in BGMI

Aston Martin has burst its way into BGMI, and you can now acquire themed vehicle skins to boost the quality of your in-game inventory. These cosmetics are available in the new Aston Martin Speed Drift event, which is scheduled to continue till October 10, 2023, 05:29 am IST.

The vehicle skins come in unique variants and colors. They are assigned to different cars in the game and can be redeemed using Lucky badges (by spending UC).

Here's an overview of the available vehicle skins and their prices in terms of Lucky badges.

For Coupe RB - DBS Volante Satin (1 Lucky badge), DBS Volante Sebastian Pink (3 Lucky badges), Valkyrie Racing Green (1 Lucky badge), and Celestial Pink (3 Lucky badges). For UAZ - DBX 707 Quasar Blue (1 Lucky badge) and DBX 707 Neon Purple (3 Lucky badges).

To get the Lucky badge, you need to tap on the Accelerate button and spend UC at these rates - 60, 180, 500, 1000, 2500, 5800, and 7200.

However, you must remember that accelerating once does not ensure you move into the next tier. Securing a successful acceleration depends on luck. For this reason, you will likely have to spend a lot of money to get Aston Martin vehicle skins in BGMI.

You can either equip the cosmetics yourself or send them as a gift to your in-game friends. You can also get hold of mythic and legendary outfits, gun skins, and more while accelerating through the event's tiers.

Here's a look at all the rewards of the event:

Aston Martin Lucky Badge

Anubis Haute Couture Set

Emberfox Set

Neon Vixen Set

Cosmic Steel - AWM

Quickfire - DBS

Royalcraft - Scar-L

Anubis Haute Couture Cover

Emberfox Cover

Neon Vixen Cover

Gas Canister Smoke Grenade

Aston Martin Parachute

Signal Scanner Ornament

Supply Crate Coupon

Classic Crate Coupon

How to get Lucky Vouchers in BGMI

Speed Drift sub-event in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

If you log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can get your hands on Lucky Vouchers via the Speed Drift mini-event. You are entitled to receive a total of 1500 Lucky Vouchers, which you can exchange to get a Lucky Badge (available in the Rewards section of the main Speed Drift event).

To get Lucky Vouchers in this mini-event, you will have to complete the following missions:

Participation reaches 2400 - 100 Lucky Vouchers

Participation reaches 9000 - 275 Lucky Vouchers

Participation reaches 18000 - 375 Lucky Vouchers

Participation reaches 36000 - 750 Lucky Vouchers

For those unaware, participation here highlights the amount of UC spent in the main Speed Drift event.

While streamers will be looking to create videos on the collaboration Speed Drift event, it remains to be seen how many players are lucky enough to get their hands on the Aston Martin vehicle skins in BGMI.