Jena Sims reshares her photoshoot donned in yellow overalls

Jena Sims has reshared a picture from her photoshoot where she donned an all-yellow outfit and posed with a Ford Bronco car. Sims is a well-known name in the golfing community. She married LIV golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022 and currently works as a model and social media influencer while undertaking various photoshoots and brand deals, thanks to her 324K Instagram followers.

Ad

Recently, Shaye Babb, a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle photographer based in Los Angeles, traveled all the way to Jupiter, Florida, for this photoshoot and shared this on her Instagram. She wrote:

"Wouldn't be a complete Jup trip without a @jenasims shoot!"

Jena Sims reshares a still from her recent photoshoot where he donned an all-yellow suit. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Jena Sims reshared this story on her Instagram as she did this photoshoot for the BFFs & Babes brand. The brand is designed and tie-dyed in the USA and is a one-stop shop for all the coolest tie-dye and customizable loungewear and accessories.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Jena Sims has plenty of experience in modeling as she has done numerous photoshoots for prominent brands like SI Swimsuit, LainSnow and others.

Jena Sims talks about shooting for SI Swimsuit

Talking about her experience and being with SI Swimsuit, Jena Sims said she has worked her entire life for this moment.

"Being a rookie, it just feels right. I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life," Sims said (via SI Swimsuit).

Ad

Jena Sims with her husband and child at The Masters - Par Three Contest - Source: Getty

Sims is a former pageant girl and has acted in various American movies and television series. However, she is focusing on philanthropy a bit more now as she is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens). The HBBQs focus on confidence, self-esteem and appreciation of inner beauty for children and teens in these challenging environments.

Ad

The 36-year-old model is the creator of a line with the swimwear brand OneOne, an investor in DIBS Beauty, and has also partnered with Steve Madden to help design the brand's debut golf shoe design.

She has now relocated to Florida with her husband, Brooks Koepka, a professional golfer, and competes regularly on the LIV Golf Tour. The couple gave birth to a son, Crew, earlier in 2023, and are enjoying their new role as parents.

Meanwhile, her husband, Brooks Koepka, is currently in South Korea preparing for the LIV Golf Korea event starting May 2nd at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More