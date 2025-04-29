Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares 'perfect morning' view from her latest shoot location

Jena Sims recently launched a new club for all mothers who are working on themselves while caring for their kids. Sims named this club the 'Hot Moms Club' while collaborating with the BFFs and Babes brand. Sims previously revealed this collaboration in an announcement post on Instagram, and recently, she has updated fans on it.

Jena Sims shared several Instagram stories about her photoshoot with the brand on Tuesday, April 29. On April 28, she shared another Instagram Story, showing off an outfit she made for the photoshoot. Jena Sims wore the same outfit in the April 29 story and drove off to the beach in her Ford Bronco. She revealed that the collaboration photo shoot is going to take place there.

Jena Sims described it as the perfect morning because the beach looked so beautiful. Sims' morning story looked like this as she provided an update on her 'Hot Moms Club' photoshoot:

Jena Sims reveals what her perfect morning looks like (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

BFFs and Babes is a brand known for creating personalised accessories that are family-friendly. Chevy Berndt founded the brand in 2019, inspired by the handmade gifts she made for her bridesmaids. The creativity of the brand stands out in the market, which has made it quickly grow into a successful business.

Jena Sims has been collaborating with them to create additional accessories for her 'Hot Moms Club' promotional merchandise. Sims has already revealed the club's T-shirt, and she has also hinted at a customized key chain.

Jena Sims promotes a non-profit organization based in Florida

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jean Sims recently shared an Instagram post for an organization that helps many people daily. The organisation in question is Hannah's Home of South Florida, which helps homeless, single, and pregnant women and their babies. They help people get back on their feet and live life with a victorious mindset (according to their Instagram bio).

Sims praised the organization in the caption of her post, which reads:

"A tip of the cap @hannahshomesf 🤠. “Cars and Country” raised money for one of my favorite local charities, especially after becoming a mom. Hannah’s Home of South Florida helps single, pregnant, homeless women and their babies overcome adversity, find hope, and learn to live victoriously."

Her caption continued to read:

"They offer vital resources, housing, and comprehensive development, including life skills, academic education, career, parenting, and healthy relationships. Residents are eligible to live there until their babies are 2 years old."

Aside from all of this work, a few days ago, Sims also showed fans how Crew has been. The model shared an Instagram story where the kid was playing with his toy. She made a hilarious comment about his playtime as professional work. Sims described him as pushing a toy for ground maintenance.

