Jena Sims shows off baby Crew’s adorable 'swag' in new post

Jena Sims is extremely close to her son, Crew Sims Koepka. She is always cautious around him as he had some serious issues in the early stages of life. Crew was born six weeks premature, leading to approximately 20 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Fast forward to now, Jena recently shared an Instagram story about Crew showing off some swag with his toy.

Ad

Jena Sims is devoting a lot of time to her new fashion design career. And during this time, her work has yielded some excellent results. While doing all this, Sims is also taking good care of Crew, who was with her even at the Masters this year.

After that appearance, Crew was recently playing with one of the push-to-roll toys, ignoring everyone in his path. The 36-year-old took advantage of the opportunity to capture him in a beautiful photo, which she shared on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"SWAG"

Here's a look at the story:

Jena Sims' IG story for her son Crew (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Crew has been one of the best things that has happened for Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka. Since he was born on July 27, 2023, the couple has enjoyed the experience of parenthood. Surprisingly, the one-year-old made his first steps at the Royal Troon clubhouse in July 2024, coinciding with Koepka, who was taking part in The Open Championship at the time.

Ad

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka declined a Netflix show multiple times

The Masters - Par Three Contest - Source: Getty

Despite being one of the most famous couples, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have some strong beliefs. Netflix's golf docuseries Full Swing has approached them approximately 30 times for participation, but they have always declined. Sims discussed all of these topics during her appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show.

Ad

In the podcast, both WWE wrestlers asked Jena Sims why they turned down the show from Netflix so many times. Sims claimed that Brooks Koepka is the person who dislikes these types of documentaries. Netflix has also offered the couple content rights, but they believe it is still not beneficial to Crew.

The model explained the situation, saying:

"We’ve said no like 30 times. That offer happens, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you get all the creative control.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’ I don’t think it’s good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home, even. We’re big on safety, and he’s really big on privacy.”

Ad

Jena also stated that Koepka already has a large number of cameras on him, and they don't want another one. She stated:

"There’s enough cameras in Brooks’ face, we don’t need another one."

Apart from all these things, Sims recently collaborated with Lain Snow to design "The Jena," a golf dress with a tee and ball print that combines functionality and a sporty aesthetic. This design reflects her enthusiasm for both golf and fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More