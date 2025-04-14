Jena Sims all set to get decked up for Easter: ‘Loading’

Jena Sims, wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, is gearing up for Easter 2025. For the upcoming festival, she chose pastel-colored nails. In a recent Instagram story, she shared a glimpse of her preparations, showcasing an image of her newly done nails at a nail studio.

This update follows her recent style statement at the Masters 2025. She showcased various Masters-themed outfits and collaborated with Sports Illustrated swimsuit on a fashion reel. Now, on April 14, Sims shared an Instagram story highlighting her nail transformation. She captioned the story:

"Easter nails loading💅🐣"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

She also tagged the nail studio, where she went for the glow up. It's called Halid Salon & Nail Spa, situated in Jupiter, Florida. In the next story, Sims shared a transformation reel, giving a before-and-after look of her nails. She captioned it:

Easter nails🐣🌸"

Jena Sims's Instagram story

Meanwhile, a day ago, Sims shared an Instagram reel in collaboration with Sports Illustrated. It included various fashion categories suitable for golf events. The reel included divisions such as 'the pro shop princess' and 'the club regular,' with Sims' modeling each look.

On top of that, in 2024, Sims launched a limited-time bracelet collaboration with Little Words Project. It also included a design highlighting her relationship with Koepka and her connection to golf. One of the bracelet names, 'on in 2' refers to Masters with green beads.

Besides that, Jena Sims' recently reacted after Koepka missed the cut at the Masters.

Jena Sims stands by Brooks Koepka after his early exit at the 2025 Masters

Brooks Koepka's 2025 Masters dream ended, as the five-time Major champion missed the cut at Augusta National for the first time in three years. He started the second round at two-over, hitting birdies at the 1st and 4th holes to get back to even par. However, bogeys on the 5th and 6th holes disrupted his momentum.

Although he hit an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, he could not come back. A bogey at the 17th placed him at one-over, setting up a tight 18th. Koepka pulled a t shot into the tress and had to retee. In the fourth shot, he short-sided, and two putts later, he hit a quadruple bogey eight. With that, his Masters run ended, marking a missed cut.

Jena Sims took to Instagram shortly after the Masters concluded to show her support. Sims posted images from Augusta National, many of which included Koepka and their son, Crew. Sims captioned it:

"We always have your back😘💚"

Meanwhile, Kopeka has been facing an inconsistent 2025 season since the start. Sitting at 10the position in the individual LIV Golf standings, Koepka started the year at LIV Golf Riyadh. In February, he shot a 5-under but finished at T33. At the Adelaide event, he had a T7 finish with a 6-under score.

