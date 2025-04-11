Brooks Koepka’s Round 2 Scorecard at the Masters 2025

Brooks Koepka appeared to be on track for a spot in the weekend field at Augusta National until disaster struck on his final hole of the second round. The five-time major winner, who had managed to stay around the projected cut line for most of Friday, saw his Masters hopes take a hit in a dramatic finish on the 18th hole.

Ad

Koepka’s round had included solid highlights, most notably an eagle on the par-5 15th that pushed him back to even par for the tournament. With just a few holes to play, he looked set to survive the cut after a steady day marked by birdies on the first, fourth, and eighth. But a bogey on the 17th dropped him back, setting up a tense finish at the last.

Standing on the 18th tee, Koepka pulled his drive well left into the trees, leaving himself with no shot. He opted to take an unplayable lie and re-teed, his third shot finding the left side of the fairway. From there, things went from bad to worse—his approach went long and left, leaving a difficult recovery.

Ad

Trending

Trying to salvage a bogey, Koepka used the putter from off the green but came up short. His double bogey attempt missed long, and the putt for triple never threatened the hole. A tap-in for a quadruple bogey ended his tournament, as he signed for a 75 and finished five over for the week after opening with a 74.

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

The missed cut marks Koepka’s first in a major since winning the 2023 PGA Championship. Since that victory, Koepka hasn’t recorded a top-15 finish in a major.

Ad

Brooks Koepka’s opening round at the Masters 2025

Brooks Koepka opened his 2025 Masters campaign with an up-and-down round that left little margin for error heading into Friday. A streaky mix of bogeys and birdies led to a 2-over 74 on Thursday, setting the stage for a pressure-filled second round.

The day began on a rough note for the five-time major champion, as he bogeyed the opening hole. Though he responded quickly with a birdie at the par-5 2nd, it was clear Koepka was desperately searching for consistency early on. Trouble resurfaced with dropped shots on the fifth, seventh, and ninth holes, preventing him from gaining any real traction through the front nine.

Ad

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

His back nine told a slightly more encouraging story. Koepka found momentum with a birdie on 10 and backed it up with another on the par-4 11th. After a par on the 12th, he picked up his final birdie of the day at the par-5 13th, briefly pushing himself back toward red figures. However, the recovery was short-lived. Bogeys on the 14th and 17th undid much of the progress, as Koepka closed with a 74.

Despite moments of promise, the round highlighted some of the inconsistencies that have overshadowed Koepka in recent major appearances. He finished the day at 2-over, needing a solid performance in Round 2 to remain in the mix. However, he couldn't stage a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More