John Daly has been on the PGA Tour for decades. Having started as a pro in 1987, the 56-year-old golfer is currently one of the seniors on the field. Despite being a PGA Tour player, he seems to rate LIV Golf.

Popular for his flamboyant personality, Daly has everything to be on the Saudi-backed series. Interestingly, the golfer thinks the same too. In recent interviews, Daly revealed that he wouldn’t mind joining the controversial series. However, according to him, his age seems to be the problem.

Daly was speaking at the pre-tournament press conference for the Shaw Charity Classic in August when he first considered joining LIV Golf.

Replying to a query on whether he received any offers from LIV Golf, John Daly said:

“No. I’m too old, no, no. I think Phil [Mickelson] was probably about the one that was going to be the only guy over 50 that could probably get in.”

Adding to the point, he said:

“I think they’re probably going to go after young college kids, which would be smart. They’re really good. That way, if they don’t play too good on the LIV, they haven’t committed to the tours, so the Tour can’t really say yes or no. You can go out and apply for your Tour card, go to school, get some Korn Ferry stuff, because they’ve never been a member of it. That’s where I kind of see LIV going.”

John Daly wanted to join LIV Golf

The ace golfer’s comment came after he opened up on players moving to the controversial series. Emphasizing this point, Daly hinted that high-paying events were good for golfers.

Speaking about player defections to LIV, John Daly said:

“I think you have a family, you want to raise that family to the best of your ability. If they’re going to give that much money, hell, I would have done it. But I wish the tours could have got together and not just say, hey, we’re going to do this if you go there. You’re only going to play eight this year, go play ’em and play some of ours. Stay on our tour and play our tour. I think if we would have done that, I think it would be a lot easier.”

He added:

“I think LIV’s going to help grow the game of golf in an entertainment way and even the money’s — the money, that’s what it is, that’s why the guys are leaving. I wish Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner] … and Keith [Pelley, DP World Tour commissioner] and everybody could get on the same page."

John Daly went on to state:

"I just wish they could get along because I think it could help grow the game. If it was handled a little different, I think these guys would still be playing the Tour as well.”

It is pertinent to note that John Daly, in an interview with Piers Morgan, revealed that he “begged” LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman for a spot in the breakaway series. Daly even took a jibe at the “hypocrisy” present in golf, adding that he wouldn’t mind losing sponsors to join LIV.

