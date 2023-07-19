Jon Rahm tee times: Golfer’s Open Championship 2023 Thursday tee times explored

The Masters 2023 winner Jon Rahm is set to tee it up at Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the Open Championship 2023. He is currently ranked at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

The fourth and final major will see 156 players competing against each other for a whopping prize pool of $16.5 million and the prestigious Claret Jug. The oldest major in golf will start on July 20 and will be a four-day affair that ends on July 23.

Rahm is paired with World No. 3 Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The pair is set to tee it up at 7:29 PM (ET).

Rahm during the practice round at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

What are the odds of Jon Rahm winning the Open Championship 2023?

The Masters 2023 champion Jon Rahm is set to participate in the Open Championship for the eighth time in his career. However, he just had 1 top-10 finish in the event and stands at number three on the odds list to win the tournament.

The updated odds, as of July 19, Wednesday, claim that Rory McIlroy leads the list. For World No. 3 Rahm, the odds are similar to Rickie Fowler i.e., 12-1.

As per Caesars Sportsbook, here are the top 10 golfers on the odds list for the Open Championship 2023:

Rory McIlroy - +525

Scottie Scheffler - +750

Jon Rahm - +1200

Rickie Fowler - +1200

Tommy Fleetwood - +1500

Viktor Hovland - +1500

Cameron Smith - +1500

Brooks Koepka - +1800

Xander Schauffele - +2500

Tyrrell Hatton - +2500

"It was unexpected what happened" - Jon Rahm opens up on the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal

Jon Rahm recently spoke in a press conference at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club and opened up about his thoughts on the PGA Tour-PIF merger. He openly supported the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, who was under the radar for quite some time due to secrecy in the merger deal.

However, the Spaniard felt that the decision that the management took the decision without informing the players was unexpected. He said (via The Guardian):

"As it comes to what he's been doing for us and the PGA Tour, I think he's done a fantastic job. I would say it was unexpected what happened. I think what the management of the PGA Tour, the turn they took without us knowing was very unexpected, but I still think he's been doing a great job."

Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson (via Getty Images)

He added that it is important to give the PGA tour management time to deal with the merger things:

"And right now after that happened, I only think it's fair to give them the right time to work things out. I still think they have the best interest of the players at heart. All we have right now... it's a framework agreement. It's an agreement to have an agreement. We really don't have anything right now to be able to say or judge what they've done."

It is quite evident that Jon Rahm is one of the top golfers who were unaware of the merger deal between the golf giants. However, he seems to have made amendments to the deal and the PGA Tour and certainly backed them up too.