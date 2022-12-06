Jon Rahm or Xander Schauffele: Who is richer? Net worth compared

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and US golfer Xander Schauffele are both current superstars of their sport. Both have put forth a phenomenal show in the 2022 season.

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele went pro in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and have shown consistency in their competitive outings. With their brilliant display of skills, they have been associated with big brands and have signed hefty endorsement deals.

Here's a look at their net worth and estimating which of the two is richer.

What is Jon Rahm's net worth in 2022?

Jon Rahm at the Hero World Challenge - Round One (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has had great success in both the PGA and the European Tour. He won the 2021 US Open and the recently concluded DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He also reached the World no. 1 spot a couple of times.

Most of his income comes from cash prizes and sponsorship deals. In 2018, he became one of the rare golfers to sign with Mercedes-Benz. Rahm also endorses Rolex, VistaJet, TopGolf, Adidas, and Blue Yonder. He is also affiliated with the club he trained at in Arizona, Silver Leaf Club.

In 2021, Rahm shifted from TaylorMade to Callaway. He spoke about the change, according to Golf Monthly:

"The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silver Leaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process."

Rahm's net worth is approximately $16 million, according to Golf Monthly.

What is Xander Schauffele's net worth in 2022?

Xander Schauffele at the Hero World Challenge - Round One (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

US golfer Xander Schauffele is the golfing world's new rising star. In 2021, he won the Tokyo Olympics, and he hasn't looked back ever since. This year, he was also selected to play for the US team in the Presidents Cup.

Like most athletes, most of Schauffele's earnings come from tournament prizes and sponsorship deals. He is associated with some big companies and has signed whopping endorsement deals. Schauffele is sponsored by Adidas, Callaway, and insurance company Aon.

In 2019, Xander Schauffele and his father, also his swing coach, became the first recipients of a sports sponsorship by Schauffele.

According to Players Bio, Xander Schauffele's net worth is approximately $19 million.

Jon Rahm v/s Xander Schauffele: Who is richer?

Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - Round One (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele share some common sponsorship brands, such as Adidas and Callaway. However, Xander Schauffele has a year's edge over Rahm in having a professional career.

Rahm has an approximate net worth of $16 million, while Schauffele has an estimated net worth of $19 million. So, if we were to go by net worth, Xander Schauffele would be richer than Jon Rahm.

Both have a fantastic season ahead of them, and while Schauffele took home the more affluent status this year, the picture might change given the tough competition that Rahm is giving him.

Poll : 0 votes