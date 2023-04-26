Professional golfer Lexi Thompson is known for her impressive skills on the golf course, but her recent Instagram post has been grabbing attention for a different reason.

The post features a heartwarming picture of her and her pet dog Leo, along with the caption "Just love me Leo". The post has been widely praised by her fans and the golf community, with many calling it "adorable" and "heartwarming."

Thompson's Adorable Picture with Leo

The picture shows Lexi sitting on a couch with Leo cuddled up next to her. She has a big smile on her face, and her arm is wrapped around Leo's back. Leo, on the other hand, is gazing up at her with a look of contentment. The picture captures a moment of pure joy and love between Thompson and her beloved pet.

Thompson is a longtime animal lover and has several pets in her household. Her love for animals extends beyond just her personal life, as she is also an advocate for animal rights. She is a supporter of the Humane Society and has even appeared in a campaign to promote pet adoption.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Thompson talked about how her pets help her relax and de-stress from the demands of being a professional golfer.

"I love my dogs and I have a cat too. It's just great to have them to come home to after a long day of practice," she said. "They always make me happy and keep me grounded. They're a big part of my life and I couldn't imagine not having them."

The Impact of Pet Companionship on Mental Health

Thompson's love for her pets is not just heartwarming, it is also beneficial for her mental health. Pet companionship has been found in studies to improve mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and sadness. Pets offer unconditional affection and support, which can provide comfort and companionship to individuals who feel isolated.

In addition, pets can also provide a sense of purpose and responsibility. Taking care of a pet requires daily attention and care, which can give people a sense of structure and routine. This can be especially beneficial for individuals who struggle with mental health issues such as ADHD or bipolar disorder.

Final Thoughts

Thompson's "Just Love Me Leo" post has captured the hearts of many, and for good reason. It is a reminder of the joy and love that pets can bring into our lives and the important role they can play in our mental health and well-being. As we navigate the stresses and challenges of daily life, it is important to remember the power of pet companionship and the positive impact it can have on our lives.

