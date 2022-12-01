Justin Thomas trolls Jordan Spieth over tee box blunder ahead of 2022 Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas took to social media to pull his close friend Jordon Spieth's leg. Thomas posted a hilarious video on Twitter to "make sure" his friend tees off from the correct box in this year's tournament, so that Spieth doesn't repeat the same mistake as the previous year.

"So today, we're going to play this tee. We're not going to play that tee, we're just going to play from wherever the tee markers are. Number nine," Smith was heard addressing to his close friend Spieth.

Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34 Just want to make sure @JordanSpieth tees off the correct tee box this year… Just want to make sure @JordanSpieth tees off the correct tee box this year… https://t.co/Utnr2BHWBC

During last year's Hero World Challenge, Spieth faced a bizarre penalty for someone like a PGA Tour player. On the par-5 ninth hole, he and Henrik Stenson played from the wrong tee box, the 17th tee to be precise. Despite the duo receiving multiple signs that the tee boxes were moved up after the last rounds, they didn’t see it.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were assessed a 2-shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee box in Sunday's final round. Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were assessed a 2-shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee box in Sunday's final round. https://t.co/09iXHHNDhJ

They later found out about the mistake. Consequently, they faced a two-shot penalty. As a result, they had to re-hit their shots after going to the correct tee.

Thomas' tweet had some amusing responses.

Jimbo @dbldad123 @JustinThomas34 @JordanSpieth Jordan refuses to respond to the tweet of the day? @JustinThomas34 @JordanSpieth Jordan refuses to respond to the tweet of the day?

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth's friendship goes back to their teenage years. Both have played alongside each other in many of the events of the Tour. They have also played as partners at the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Thomas, Spieth to compete in Hero World Challenge

Hero World Challenge host Woods with defending champion Viktor Hovland (Image via Getty)

Both Justin and Jordan are in Albany, Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, a Tiger Woods-hosted benefit event. After last year's howler, Spieth will be looking to win the event for the second time. He first won the challenge in 2014. His close friend Justin will try to win at Albany for the first time. Last year, the 29-year-old had finished with a T-5 position. It will feature 15 of the top 20 players in the world. Norwegian Viktor Hovland will be eyeing to defend his title this year.

Jordan Spieth's 2022 season

Jordan Spieth won the 13th title of his career with the RBC Heritage. Spieth finished 13th in the FedEx standings. He was named as one of six captain's picks for the US at this year's Presidents Cup.

This year, the American recorded six top-10 finishes. Apart from the win at RBC Heritage, it also included two runner-up finishes at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and AT&T Byron Nelson.

Justin Thomas' 2022 season

Justin's only title this season was the PGA Tour Championship, second Major of his career and 15th title overall. He finished in a tie 5th, earning a bonus of $2.75 million.

With his PGA Championship victory, Thomas became only the sixth player since World War II to win 15 titles, including two majors, before reaching 30 years of age. The other five being Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy. The 29-year-old won a title in his seventh consecutive year, making him the only player to win the title from 2015-16 to 2021-22.

