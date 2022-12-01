Golf's civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been in the headlines for quite a while now. Tiger Woods recently added his name to the list headed by Rory Mcllroy, who wants LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman gone for a settlement between the two leagues.
In a recent press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods slammed the CEO and said that he shouldn't stay in power for the LIV-PGA issues to be resolved. He stated that no mutual agreement between the two leagues could take place if Greg was leading the Saudi-backed series.
“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all… It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf,” he said.
Meanwhile, fans rushed to Twitter to share their views on Tiger's remarks. As soon as Tiger Woods made this bold statement, Twitter was flooded with diverse reactions.
While some fans supported Woods, others defended Norman.
Below are some of the fans' reactions to Tiger Woods's remarks on Greg Norman
Tiger Woods acknowledges LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to co-exist if Greg Norman is gone
This is not the first time Greg's departure has been hinted at by someone involved in the PGA Tour. Earlier, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy spoke on the same, saying,
“I think Greg needs to go. He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time."
At the press conference, Tiger lauded Rory for his loyalty towards the PGA Tour and for calling on Greg Norman to quit LIV Golf.
When talking about the chances for the two leagues to co-exist, the American emphasized that it was the Saudi-backed series that started the rift by suing the PGA Tour, which led to a countersuit from the PGA Tour.
Speaking up on the issue, he said (via CNN),
“Not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening.”
He added:
"There is a window of opportunity for us from both tours to figure this out but I think that window's closing just because the majors are coming up now and they're going to have their own criteria, but again that goes back to LIV and their lawsuit.”
Tiger Woods continued,
“They’re suing us first and we countersued them. They have to back off the table, then we’ll back off the table and then we have a place to talk, but their leadership has to change as well.
Earlier this year, Tiger turned down an exquisite offer of $700-$800 million from LIV Golf.
The 15-time major champion was supposed to play this week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but was forced to withdraw, citing a foot injury in his right leg. The 46-year-old still plans to participate in The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods. He also shared that his goal for next year is to play the majors and one or two other tournaments as much as his body can handle.