Golf's civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been in the headlines for quite a while now. Tiger Woods recently added his name to the list headed by Rory Mcllroy, who wants LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman gone for a settlement between the two leagues.

Golf Today @GCGolfToday "Greg (Norman) has gotta leave." -- Tiger Woods on whether or not LIV and the PGA TOUR can coexist. "Greg (Norman) has gotta leave." -- Tiger Woods on whether or not LIV and the PGA TOUR can coexist. https://t.co/qFNwyfYEVD

In a recent press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods slammed the CEO and said that he shouldn't stay in power for the LIV-PGA issues to be resolved. He stated that no mutual agreement between the two leagues could take place if Greg was leading the Saudi-backed series.

“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all… It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf,” he said.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to Twitter to share their views on Tiger's remarks. As soon as Tiger Woods made this bold statement, Twitter was flooded with diverse reactions.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF At a busy presser, Tiger Woods acknowledged for the first time that there is an opportunity for the PGA TOUR and LIV to come together but first things first: “Greg’s gotta go.” Woods also acknowledged a “flawed” OWGR system and says meetings need to be had. At a busy presser, Tiger Woods acknowledged for the first time that there is an opportunity for the PGA TOUR and LIV to come together but first things first: “Greg’s gotta go.” Woods also acknowledged a “flawed” OWGR system and says meetings need to be had. 🚨At a busy presser, Tiger Woods acknowledged for the first time that there is an opportunity for the PGA TOUR and LIV to come together but first things first: “Greg’s gotta go.” Woods also acknowledged a “flawed” OWGR system and says meetings need to be had.

While some fans supported Woods, others defended Norman.

Below are some of the fans' reactions to Tiger Woods's remarks on Greg Norman

Double J @tincupsdad @NUCLRGOLF The PGA’s power play to get Greg Norman out of golf. That’s all it’s about which is very telling. @NUCLRGOLF The PGA’s power play to get Greg Norman out of golf. That’s all it’s about which is very telling.

D’jasper Probincrux III @DJCrux3 @paulwilliamsonx @Daniel_Rapaport LIV says they want to work together but Norman is using his position to push his vendetta and wants to overthrow the tour. Two sides will never work together while he’s the point person @paulwilliamsonx @Daniel_Rapaport LIV says they want to work together but Norman is using his position to push his vendetta and wants to overthrow the tour. Two sides will never work together while he’s the point person

pratapn @pratapn3



It's stupid to make any business personal. Sounds like PGAT wants a fig leaf to cover themselves so that they can come to a reconciliation.



PGAT can't sustain this war. Shades of Putin. @NUCLRGOLF So, Saudi's are not the problem anymore?It's stupid to make any business personal. Sounds like PGAT wants a fig leaf to cover themselves so that they can come to a reconciliation.PGAT can't sustain this war. Shades of Putin. @NUCLRGOLF So, Saudi's are not the problem anymore? It's stupid to make any business personal. Sounds like PGAT wants a fig leaf to cover themselves so that they can come to a reconciliation. PGAT can't sustain this war. Shades of Putin.

Sam Bourke @sambourke24 @des_gerald



Exactly why Norman and LIV don’t need to change a thing. The PGATour know LIV isn’t going away and now want to make nice with them.



LIV don’t need the PGAtour anymore @Daniel_Rapaport Interesting how everyone who was so anti LIV and the Saudi money have now shifted focus towards Norman.Exactly why Norman and LIV don’t need to change a thing. The PGATour know LIV isn’t going away and now want to make nice with them.LIV don’t need the PGAtour anymore @des_gerald @Daniel_Rapaport Interesting how everyone who was so anti LIV and the Saudi money have now shifted focus towards Norman. Exactly why Norman and LIV don’t need to change a thing. The PGATour know LIV isn’t going away and now want to make nice with them. LIV don’t need the PGAtour anymore

Tiger Woods acknowledges LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to co-exist if Greg Norman is gone

This is not the first time Greg's departure has been hinted at by someone involved in the PGA Tour. Earlier, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy spoke on the same, saying,

“I think Greg needs to go. He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time."

At the press conference, Tiger lauded Rory for his loyalty towards the PGA Tour and for calling on Greg Norman to quit LIV Golf.

When talking about the chances for the two leagues to co-exist, the American emphasized that it was the Saudi-backed series that started the rift by suing the PGA Tour, which led to a countersuit from the PGA Tour.

Speaking up on the issue, he said (via CNN),

“Not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening.”

He added:

"There is a window of opportunity for us from both tours to figure this out but I think that window's closing just because the majors are coming up now and they're going to have their own criteria, but again that goes back to LIV and their lawsuit.”

Tiger Woods continued,

“They’re suing us first and we countersued them. They have to back off the table, then we’ll back off the table and then we have a place to talk, but their leadership has to change as well.

Earlier this year, Tiger turned down an exquisite offer of $700-$800 million from LIV Golf.

The 15-time major champion was supposed to play this week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but was forced to withdraw, citing a foot injury in his right leg. The 46-year-old still plans to participate in The Match alongside Rory McIlroy and in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods. He also shared that his goal for next year is to play the majors and one or two other tournaments as much as his body can handle.

